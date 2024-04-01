Police chase man, 29, on foot for 400m at Kallang, arrest him for allegedly failing to return rental car

Police officers chased a 29-year-old man for 400m before arresting him along Lorong 3 Geylang in Kallang.

The suspect, who has blond hair, allegedly failed to return a rental car on March 30.

He was arrested over suspected drug offences, possessing an offensive weapon and fraudulent possession of property.

What happened

Shin Min Daily News reported that the suspect made a run for it only for police officers to engage in a 400m chase.

The man was caught and he was pinned to the ground.

He apparently fled on foot when the police arrived at the location.

The police said they received a call for assistance along Lorong 3 Geylang at 1:05pm.

Employees of a car rental company found the suspect after he failed to return a car, according to Shin Min.

The employees then called the police.

A knife was reportedly found in the suspect’s backpack after he was arrested.

An eyewitness said: “The suspect with blond hair was standing next to a car surrounded by several men and women."

Two police officers immediately got out of the car and chased the man when he ran, the eyewitness added.

The police K-9 unit searched the rental vehicle.

The police were at the scene for about three hours.

