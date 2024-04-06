Back

PM Lee congratulates new Palestinian Authority PM Mohammad Mustafa

He reiterated Singapore's support for a "negotiated two-state solution".

Khine Zin Htet | April 06, 2024, 12:34 PM

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong congratulated the Palestinian Authority (PA) Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa on his appointment as prime minister, and minister of foreign affairs and expatriates.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) shared PM Lee's letter of congratulations in a statement.

Challenging times

Expressing his congratulations, PM Lee noted that Mustafa's appointment came at a "very challenging time".

He conveyed Singapore's concerns about the humanitarian situation in Gaza, adding that Singapore delivered three tranches of humanitarian assistance and deployed a Republic of Singapore Air Force aircraft for airdrop missions.

"We support an immediate humanitarian ceasefire to allow for the swift and unhindered delivery of aid," he said.

PM Lee also talked about the Enhanced Technical Assistance Package (ETAP) by Singapore which supports the PA’s capacity-building efforts.

"More than 700 Palestinian officials have attended training courses and study visits under the ETAP so far," he said.

In 2022, Singapore also established its representative office in Ramallah to further facilitate engagements with the PA.

Support for negotiated two-state solution

PM Lee reiterated Singapore's support for a "negotiated two-state solution" that is consistent with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

He said that it is the "only viable path to a comprehensive, just, and durable peace" between Israelis and Palestinians.

He added that he looked forward to meeting Mustafa and extended him an invite to visit Singapore.

"Until then, I wish you success in your new position," he said.

Top photo from Lee Hsien Loong/Facebook and World Economic Forum

