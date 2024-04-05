Back

K-pop idol Onew & Hong Kong actress Charmaine Sheh among celebs at Star Awards 2024

Star-studded event.

Fasiha Nazren | April 05, 2024, 11:32 AM

The main event for Star Awards 2024 will take place on Apr. 21 at the Theatre at Mediacorp.

Aside from local artistes, one can look forward to regional icons this awards season.

In a press release, Mediacorp announced that Star Awards 2024 will be headlined by the following regional artistes:

Onew from K-pop band SHINee

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 오뉴 (@dlstmxkakwldrl)

Taiwanese singer Chao Chuan

Photo from 旋风音乐

Hong Kong actress Charmaine Sheh

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 💫Charmaine Sheh 佘詩曼💫 (@charmaine_sheh)

Taiwanese actor Chen Bolin

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 𝐁𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐧 ・陳 柏霖 (@chenbolin)

These personalities will attend as guest performers and/or award presenters.

Top image from 旋风音乐, Charmaine Sheh, Griffin Entertainment,  無敵影業.

