K-pop idol Onew & Hong Kong actress Charmaine Sheh among celebs at Star Awards 2024

The main event for Star Awards 2024 will take place on Apr. 21 at the Theatre at Mediacorp.

Aside from local artistes, one can look forward to regional icons this awards season.

In a press release, Mediacorp announced that Star Awards 2024 will be headlined by the following regional artistes:

Onew from K-pop band SHINee

Taiwanese singer Chao Chuan

Hong Kong actress Charmaine Sheh

Taiwanese actor Chen Bolin

These personalities will attend as guest performers and/or award presenters.

Top image from 旋风音乐, Charmaine Sheh, Griffin Entertainment, 無敵影業.