O.J. Simpson dies at age 76

Orenthal James Simpson, more commonly known as O. J. Simpson, passed away due to cancer.

He was 76.

The former American football star's passing was announced by his family via a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Apr. 11, 2024 (Singapore time).

Simpson was surrounded by his children and grandchildren when he passed away, according to the post.

Without revealing further details about Simpson's passing, his family asked members of the public to "please respect their wishes for privacy and grace" during this time of transition.

On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. -The Simpson Family — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) April 11, 2024

Successful athlete

Simpson first made his name by playing running back for the University of South California American Football team, according to ABC News.

He then went on to play for the Buffalo Bills and scored a record 23 touchdowns in a season in the National Football League, reported the New York Times.

In addition to American football, Simpson also tried out acting, starring in TV miniseries and films such as "Roots", "The Towering Inferno", and "Capricorn One".

'The trial of the century'

In 1994, Simpson made headlines again, after being accused of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman, according to Reuters.

Earlier in June, Brown and Goldman were found stabbed to death outside Brown's home in Los Angeles.

Simpson was subsequently tried for 11 months, from November 1994 to October 1995, before a jury consisting of mostly African-Americans acquitted him.

After he got acquitted, Simpson said: "I will pursue as my primary goal in life the killer or killers who slayed Nicole and Mr. Goldman... They are out there somewhere... I would not, could not and did not kill anyone."

Aftermath of the trial

Simpson's trial and his eventual acquittal triggered immense debate amongst the public, reported Reuters.

Those who supported Simpson's acquittal argued he had been wrongfully charged all along due to his race, while the other side contended that his lawyers had used the "poor treatment" of the African-American community by the Los Angeles Police Department to Simpson's advantage.

Another factor that might have deepened the debate was another jury's decision to hold Simpson accountable for both Brown's and Goldman's death in a civil lawsuit brought forward by Brown's and Goldman's family, according to NBC News.

The jury that found him guilty in a civil case was a predominately white jury, according to Reuters.

While the jury awarded Goldman's family a compensation of US$33.5 million (S$45 million) in 1997, the plaintiff claimed Simpson had paid them US$123,000 (S$165,370) as of February 2021.

Top images via @TheRealOJ32 & @FB_Helmet_Guy/X