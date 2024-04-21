Back

Taiwanese wins 'RuPaul's Drag Race', Taiwan's incoming & outgoing presidents send congratulations

Nymphia Wind is the first Taiwanese contestant and winner of the popular reality competition show.

Tan Min-Wei | April 21, 2024, 07:08 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Taiwan's incumbent and future presidents have congratulated the Taiwanese winner of popular United States reality TV show "RuPaul's Drag Race".

Breaking the curse

On Apr. 20, both outgoing and incoming presidents of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen and William Lai Ching-te congratulated Nymphia Wind for winning the 16th edition of the reality competition series.

Wind won out against 15 other drag performers on the American TV show, and in so doing broke what she called the show's "Asian curse", according to NBC News.

The Los Angeles-born Wind grew up in Hong Kong, and more notably Taipei, where she has a considerable following.

In a Washington Post profile published prior to her victory, large crowds were shown gathering and cheering her on at several performances at Taipei temples.

Wind is known for elaborate yellow-themed outfits, partly inspired by her Asian heritage, as well as prop bananas she often uses in her performances.

She also clearly values her Taiwan heritage and fans, ending her victory speech by enthusiastically yelling, "Taiwan, this is for you!"

Couldn't be prouder

Tsai and Lai both issued hearty congratulations on Wind's victory via the social media platform X.

Tsai congratulated Wind on "being so accomplished in the difficult art form of drag", as well as being the first Taiwanese to appear and win in the long-running TV show.

President-elect Lai also congratulated Wing by saying Taiwan "couldn't be prouder of you", and thanking Wind for showing Taiwan's culture "fearlessly and beautifully".

Tsai and Lai are both members of the Democratic Progressive Party, which has ruled Taiwan for the past eight years under Tsai.

Lai was Tsai's vice president, and won a close three-cornered fight in January 2024.

He will take up the office of president in May 2024.

The DPP is well-known for its support of Taiwan's LGBTQ+ community, including legalising same-sex marriage in 2019, the first in Asia to do so.

Related story

Top image via @66wind99/Instagram, Tsai Ing-wen/Facebook & 賴清德/Facebook

M'sia woman, 39, arrested for splashing hot water on man with Down syndrome man while in lift

The suspect and victim, who lived in the same apartment, never interacted before this encounter.

April 21, 2024, 06:34 PM

23 Chinese swimmers tested positive for banned drugs before Tokyo Olympics

The accusation was that the results were swept under the rug.

April 21, 2024, 06:14 PM

HDB balcony listed for rent for S$380 a month slammed as 'inhuman'

The post was taken down.

April 21, 2024, 05:44 PM

2.5km underground tunnels being built to connect Changi Airport T2 & future T5

This will connect T5 with the rest of the airport.

April 21, 2024, 05:06 PM

US lawmakers pass bill that could completely ban TikTok in 1 year

ByteDance given 1 year instead of 6 months to sell TikTok.

April 21, 2024, 04:23 PM

S'porean rower Saiyidah Aisyah, 36, qualifies for 2024 Paris Olympics

She qualified for her first Olympic Games eight years ago.

April 21, 2024, 03:28 PM

Geylang coffee shop denies hiring foreign women to talk to patrons, attributes rumours to competitors

The coffee shop was accused of employing 30 to 40 Vietnamese women to accompany male patrons.

April 21, 2024, 02:39 PM

Travellers going in & out of S’pore with more than S$20,000 cash to make online declaration from May 13

Hardcopy form will be phased out.

April 21, 2024, 01:56 PM

Why Zoe Tay, Rebecca Lim & Lawrence Wong are missing from the list of 94 nominees for Star Awards’ Top 10 Popular Artistes awards

Explainer.

April 21, 2024, 11:50 AM

Teo Chee Hean in Germany for launch of S'pore's 4th Invincible-class submarine

He will be visiting Germany from Apr. 21 to 24.

April 21, 2024, 11:43 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.