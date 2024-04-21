Taiwanese wins 'RuPaul's Drag Race', Taiwan's incoming & outgoing presidents send congratulations

Taiwan's incumbent and future presidents have congratulated the Taiwanese winner of popular United States reality TV show "RuPaul's Drag Race".

Breaking the curse

On Apr. 20, both outgoing and incoming presidents of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen and William Lai Ching-te congratulated Nymphia Wind for winning the 16th edition of the reality competition series.

Wind won out against 15 other drag performers on the American TV show, and in so doing broke what she called the show's "Asian curse", according to NBC News.

The Los Angeles-born Wind grew up in Hong Kong, and more notably Taipei, where she has a considerable following.

In a Washington Post profile published prior to her victory, large crowds were shown gathering and cheering her on at several performances at Taipei temples.

Wind is known for elaborate yellow-themed outfits, partly inspired by her Asian heritage, as well as prop bananas she often uses in her performances.

She also clearly values her Taiwan heritage and fans, ending her victory speech by enthusiastically yelling, "Taiwan, this is for you!"

Spoilers ahead! ⚠️ You're a winner, baby! 💋 Condragulations to America's Next Drag Superstar! 👑 #DragRace pic.twitter.com/Z7aKqhhtoO — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) April 20, 2024

Couldn't be prouder

Tsai and Lai both issued hearty congratulations on Wind's victory via the social media platform X.

Tsai congratulated Wind on "being so accomplished in the difficult art form of drag", as well as being the first Taiwanese to appear and win in the long-running TV show.

Congratulations to you, Nymphia Wind @66wind99, for being so accomplished in the difficult art form of drag, and for being the first Taiwanese to take the stage and win on @RuPaulsDragRace. Right after being crowned queen, you said “Taiwan, this is for you.” Taiwan thanks you… https://t.co/hrbG7Vnovd — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) April 20, 2024

President-elect Lai also congratulated Wing by saying Taiwan "couldn't be prouder of you", and thanking Wind for showing Taiwan's culture "fearlessly and beautifully".

Congratulations, Nymphia @66wind99, for your well-deserved win in @RuPaulsDragRace. #Taiwan couldn’t be prouder of you, and we thank you for showing our culture in your performances so fearlessly and beautifully. We’re all #TeamNymphia! 💛 https://t.co/9EM8PVazj8 — 賴清德Lai Ching-te (@ChingteLai) April 20, 2024

Tsai and Lai are both members of the Democratic Progressive Party, which has ruled Taiwan for the past eight years under Tsai.

Lai was Tsai's vice president, and won a close three-cornered fight in January 2024.

He will take up the office of president in May 2024.

The DPP is well-known for its support of Taiwan's LGBTQ+ community, including legalising same-sex marriage in 2019, the first in Asia to do so.

