Are you young, socially awkward & lacking soft skills in the S’pore workplace? Congrats. You’re not alone.

Now that Taylor Swift’s concerts in Singapore are done and dusted, can you believe that all those months of eagerly anticipating her performances are finally over?

Fret not.

The post-concert syndrome and emptiness is part of the growing up process and your responsibility to deal with it as a Swiftie.

As the Eras Tour has shown, coping and coming to terms with reality is just as much a part of adulting, as is wanting to experience it all and chasing after your dreams.

Speaking of dreams and wanting it all, what do youths in Singapore actually want?

Based on what over 10,000 of them in Singapore have shared, many youths actually have similar anxieties.

What survey showed

The NTUC Youth Taskforce, launched in July 2022, engaged 10,568 youths, aged 17 to 25, in a year-long exercise to find out more about their goals and concerns, understand their work-life aspirations, and provide support.

The findings showed youths fretting over career opportunities, career guidance and planning, finances and mental well-being.

Entering the workforce is leaving them anxious about the challenges to tackle, describing the workplace as challenging and volatile.

But beyond these concerns, what else?

Youths, as it turns out, want outcome-based working styles.

They want flexibility in work arrangements, which means being able to work from home or at a cafe or wherever, as well as improving their financial literacy.

It is not surprising that youths are vocal about measures that can better help them find their way.

After all, if they have made themselves heard at Taylor Swift’s concerts, you can bet they are going to make themselves felt in the workplace.

Internship and mentorship to help youths

But beyond wanting to make themselves heard and felt, youths crave guidance and exposure.

They ranked internships and career mentorship as the top two opportunities.

Internships to acquire job-related skills

The ideal internship is one that allows youths to be exposed to real working conditions, develop important networks, and acquire job-related skills.

They want to learn on the job and broaden their professional horizons with real-world experience.

They want to be cued in on career progression in any given field too.

As the recent examples of making friendship bracelets and friends have shown, youths have displayed their proclivity to network.

And they want to be prepared for the real world.

Mentorship to guide and teach youths about job

Youths are also picking mentorship over placement support or seminars.

This underscores the need for professionals to emerge as senior fellows.

Experienced industry professionals can help youths learn more and make informed decisions about their desired industries.

Youths want a career mentor who is relatable, with industry networks and with at least five years of working experience, the survey found.

Moreover, youths' desire to have industry mentors is strongest upon graduation and up to two years into the workforce.

Some 60 per cent of youths would like mentorship to be close to and upon graduation and less than three years in the workforce.

As the Taylor Swift phenomenon has shown, youths have no qualms about looking up to someone they feel can have a positive impact on their lives.

Mental health support

Demands at work, steep learning curves, and the pressure to perform can be daunting.

And increasingly, youths recognise that this is a collective issue and something must be done.

Which is why mental health support at work is greatly appreciated by young people too.

There are many ways that youths feel mental well-being practices in the workplace can be promoted.

These include greater management buy-in for mental well-being support in workplaces, and confidential counselling to help workers deal with personal and work-based issues.

Speaking about what they are going through is their forte.

Taylor Swift made a career out of it.

Initiatives for youths

But unlike one of Swift’s songs, you’re not on your own, kid.

To facilitate access to mentorships, NTUC established its Youth Career Network in 2017 with 400 volunteer career guides to help younger workers navigate and plan their careers.

NTUC is well-placed to tap into its extensive networks to scale up career mentoring support for youths, having assisted almost 15,000 youths.

To complement structured mentoring via career trials and bridge youths to their first employment opportunity, NTUC has kickstarted the Career Starter Lab.

Jointly developed with the Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF), the NTUC Career Starter Lab is a three-month trial for host companies and jobseekers to explore a mutual job fit before embarking on full-time employment arrangements.

The programme caters to National Servicemen who have recently completed their full-time national service, as well as fresh graduates from institutes of higher learning.

Youths will be paired with an in-company mentor who can provide guidance throughout their journey.

The young ones will also undergo a structured training designed by host companies so as to better assimilate into, and adapt to the company’s culture and environment.

NTUC has also started an initiative geared towards tackling digital related challenges in the workforce.

LIT, an initiative aimed at youths and young working adults, will provide a range of career empowerment programmes to future-proof their skills for the digital workforce.

These include learning journeys, mentorships, career preparation workshops, masterclasses, as well as industry sharing.

This sponsored article by NTUC made this writer wish that he was 22 again.

Top photo via Unsplash/ Albert Vincent Wu