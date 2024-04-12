Back

S'pore police looking for next of kin of woman, 71, who was resident of Ang Mo Kio

She lived in Blk 307 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1.

Amber Tay | April 12, 2024, 05:28 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The police are appealing for the next of kin of a woman who passed away on Mar. 26, 2024, to come forward.

According to the press release, the police said 71-year-old Quek Lian Choo was a former resident of Blk 307 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1.

Image via Singapore Police Force.

Anyone with information can call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000.

Information can also be submitted online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Top image via Google Maps & Singapore Police Force.

E-commerce safety ratings: Shopee scores top marks, Facebook Marketplace & Carousell at the bottom

Consumers should keep all transactions and communications with sellers within the platform.

April 12, 2024, 05:12 PM

S'pore govt committed to protect all minorities, including Muslims, Jews: Shanmugam on Gaza conflict

He said a now-deleted post on the Israel Embassy page "risked inflaming tensions".

April 12, 2024, 05:02 PM

Indonesia denies reports it will establish diplomatic relations with Israel in exchange for OECD membership

Indonesia debunked reports that it had agreed to normalise ties in exchange for Israel's approval of its OECD membership.

April 12, 2024, 04:18 PM

Cameroon man, 23, charged for forging Sports Hub staff pass & VIP ticket to enter Bruno Mars concert

He allegedly succeeded on the first day but was discovered on the second day.

April 12, 2024, 04:14 PM

Expat teacher in S'pore molests daughter's friend, 12, during sleepover, gets jail & caning

The victim's testimony was "sufficient on its own to prove the charge", said the judge.

April 12, 2024, 04:14 PM

Hong Kong actress Nancy Sit to perform Mother's Day concert at RWS on May 11

Gallen Lo, Ruco Chan, Wayne Lai and Joe Ma will also be present.

April 12, 2024, 03:32 PM

Ginseng candy sold online can cause 'painful & prolonged erections', heart attack & stroke, S'pore Food Agency warns

The listings have been taken down.

April 12, 2024, 02:24 PM

Decommissioned SMRT train turns into hotel in Queenstown

Slated to open in September 2024.

April 12, 2024, 02:19 PM

Motorcyclist, 24, dies after accident with lorry on AYE

A 46-year-old lorry driver is assisting with investigations.

April 12, 2024, 01:56 PM

'One Piece' full orchestra concert in S'pore in Aug. 2024

Since its premiere in 1999, 1,100 episodes of "One Piece" have aired.

April 12, 2024, 01:43 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.