S'pore police looking for next of kin of woman, 71, who was resident of Ang Mo Kio

The police are appealing for the next of kin of a woman who passed away on Mar. 26, 2024, to come forward.

According to the press release, the police said 71-year-old Quek Lian Choo was a former resident of Blk 307 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1.

Anyone with information can call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000.

Information can also be submitted online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Top image via Google Maps & Singapore Police Force.