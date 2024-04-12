Back

NEWater pipeline leak at *SCAPE along Orchard Road shoots water several metres high

Looks like a massive geyser.

Belmont Lay | April 12, 2024, 12:51 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A pipe leak along Orchard Road on April 11 saw water gushing out several metres high.

A video of the incident was put up online.

PUB told Mothership it was alerted to the leak at 2:15pm on Thursday.

The leak had occurred on a NEWater pipeline at a construction site.

"We immediately deployed our service crew and the leak has been isolated. Repair works are ongoing. PUB is investigating the cause of the leak," PUB added.

The construction site is part of upgrading works for *SCAPE.

It is due to finish in 2024 after it was announced in July 2022.

Top photo via Patrick Tan

Used condoms repeatedly found at foot of Bedok Reservoir HDB block over 1.5 years in suspected high-rise littering case

Spreading the love in the wrong way.

April 12, 2024, 12:24 PM

Woman dreams of brother's death, finds him dead at his Tengah flat 7 days later

He had been uncontactable the past 10 days.

April 12, 2024, 12:02 PM

South Korea's Waterbomb music festival coming to S'pore on Aug. 24 & 25

It's gonna get wet.

April 12, 2024, 12:00 PM

Burger & Lobster S'pore fined S$3,000 for 132-people gastroenteritis case in 2022

Two other companies were fined for illegal import of vegetables and unlicensed operations.

April 12, 2024, 11:13 AM

S'porean man loses Apple Watch at W S'pore Sentosa Cove hotel, claims staff stole it from room

He did not think to use the safe.

April 12, 2024, 11:01 AM

Groom your room: 5 popular interior design ideas for S’poreans looking to create their dream home

Classy contemporary or bohemian dream? Livspace your space!

April 12, 2024, 10:55 AM

S'porean man, 26, fulfils dad's lifelong dream to visit New Zealand, surprises him with SIA tickets during Hari Raya

:""")

April 12, 2024, 10:38 AM

South Korean singer Park Boram dies at 30

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

April 12, 2024, 10:09 AM

O.J. Simpson dies at age 76

The ex-American football star, acquitted of murdering his ex-wife, passed away due to cancer.

April 12, 2024, 01:01 AM

'Miss Saigon' S'pore looking for child actor, must be 4 - 8 years old, not taller than 115cm

The musical will be running from Aug. 15 for a limited time.

April 11, 2024, 08:28 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.