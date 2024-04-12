NEWater pipeline leak at *SCAPE along Orchard Road shoots water several metres high

A pipe leak along Orchard Road on April 11 saw water gushing out several metres high.

A video of the incident was put up online.

PUB told Mothership it was alerted to the leak at 2:15pm on Thursday.

The leak had occurred on a NEWater pipeline at a construction site.

"We immediately deployed our service crew and the leak has been isolated. Repair works are ongoing. PUB is investigating the cause of the leak," PUB added.

The construction site is part of upgrading works for *SCAPE.

It is due to finish in 2024 after it was announced in July 2022.

Top photo via Patrick Tan