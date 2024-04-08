Back

Monkey in M'sia swims in tub to cool off as weather gets hotter

It's getting too hot.

Amber Tay | April 08, 2024, 03:12 PM

As extreme heat continues making waves — the hot kind — across Southeast Asia, a monkey in Malaysia has found a way to beat the heat.

In a TikTok posted on Apr. 6, a monkey was seen casually taking a refreshing dip in a tub full of water.

As of Apr. 8, the video has been watched over 1.1 million times on the social media platform.

@laccarrr_ ♬ tengok sajo bulih. - NgohMatPukong_Kacik_

What happened

In the 10-second clip, a dark figure could be seen submerged under the water and swimming in circles.

Gif via @laccarrr_/TikTok

The creature, a monkey, then pops up from the tub and blinks innocently at the camera, revealing itself.

Gif via @laccarrr_/TikTok

It is suspected to be someone's pet, as it has a chain around its neck.

Reactions

Many commenters who responded to the TikTok found the monkey's actions highly relatable.

"He also knows it’s hot," one user commented.

Others said they hoped the monkey was refreshed after the bath and they had the same feeling as the monkey about the scorching heat.

Some said they initially thought the monkey was a fish or stingray when it was first submerged in the water.

Top image via @laccarrr_/TikTok

