Motorcyclist, 33, hits auxiliary officer, 32, along Causeway, both injured

A motorcycle struck a 32-year-old auxiliary officer along the Causeway on Apr. 4, 2024.

A video of the incident was captured on the dashcam of another vehicle and posted on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante.

What happened

In the video, a man wearing an auxiliary officer uniform is seen stepping out of the pavement onto the road where cars had just stopped for traffic.

A motorcycle riding down the side of the lane then collided with him.

The officer fell to the ground and can be seen clutching his chest area in pain.

Meanwhile, the motorcyclist also fell out of his motorcycle.

Other motorists rushed forward to assist the two, including another auxiliary officer.

Both conveyed to hospital

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed with Mothership that they were alerted to a road traffic accident along the Causeway around 11:30am.

They conveyed two persons to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

In response to Mothership's queries, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving a pedestrian and a motorcycle along the Causeway.

The 32-year-old male pedestrian and a 33-year-old male motorcyclist were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.

