MOM, police refute claims they advised company to fire migrant worker harassed by loan sharks

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) have refuted claims that they advised the employer of a Bangladeshi worker to terminate his employment and deport him from Singapore.

The employer had received joss paper hell notes and letters claiming that the worker, Md Sharif Uddin, 46, owed money, although Sharif disputed this.

In a statement posted on Facebook, MOM and SPF said that they are investigating if Sharif is a victim of intentional harassment, and stated that while investigations are ongoing, he is allowed to stay in Singapore.

What happened

Employer was sent debtor's notes and hell notes

The worker, Md Sharif Uddin, 46, has worked in Singapore for 16 years, and has authored books such as "Stranger to Myself" and "Stranger to My World", with the former winning the Best Non-Fiction Work award at the 2018 Singapore Book Awards.

A video of him recounting what happened over the last two months was posted on the social media accounts of migrant worker activist groups on Apr. 3.

Sharif said he received a letter at the end of January 2024, which included photocopies of his work permit and joss paper hell notes.

The letter claimed that Sharif owed money and demanded he repay his debt.

More harassing letters were subsequently sent to the company office and Sharif's employer's home.

"Strangely, though, Sharif himself wasn't contacted by the harasser. None of the mail or calls his office received contained demands about how much money was owed, how it should be paid, and to whom," wrote civil society group Workers Make Possible in an Instagram post.

"When Sharif repeatedly tried to call the number his office said they received a call from, it was disconnected," the post added.

Had never borrowed money from loan sharks

Sharif said that he had never borrowed money from loan sharks.

On Mar. 9, the daughter of Sharif's employer sought advice from the police over the matter, said SPF.

She was unsure whether Sharif had indeed taken a loan from unlicensed moneylenders, and was concerned over the continued harassment at her home and her family's safety.

The on-duty police offer told her that police would step up patrols around her home and alert her condominium's security.

"The officer, out of concern for her family’s and her well-being, also advised her generally that harassment would usually stop after the work pass of a foreign worker being harassed had been cancelled, and the worker no longer worked for the employer," MOM's statement said.

Employer terminated his employment

On Mar. 11, a representative of Sharif's employer contacted MOM with a general query on the cancellation of a worker's work permit due to his alleged involvement in unlicensed moneylending activities.

The representative did not mention Sharif during the call, or elaborate on the details of the case.

MOM then informed the employer that should the company decide to terminate a work permit, it must notify the worker, settle outstanding salaries and bear the cost of reparation.

"MOM did not advise the employer to terminate Mr Sharif's employment," they said.

The employer then served Sharif a notice on March 11 to terminate his employment.

On the same day, Sharif lodged a police report on the alleged harassment by unlicensed moneylenders and said that he was a victim of harassment.

The police then told the daughter of Sharif's employer that there was a possibility that Sharif had not borrowed money from unlicensed moneylenders.

"The termination of Mr Sharif’s employment was a decision by his employer," the ministry said, and added that they have contacted the worker to address his concerns and offer their assistance.

"What I have experienced is really unjust": Sharif

Speaking to The Straits Times, Sharif said that officers from the ministry visited his dormitory on Apr. 5.

They told him that when the police conclude their investigation, he can find a new company and continue to live and work in Singapore.

"I am really grateful for the people who have spoken up about my situation and shared their concerns," he said.

"What I have experienced is really unjust – my employer unfairly dismissed me despite me being a victim of harassment," he said.

He added that many migrant workers, despite having worked in Singapore for decades, can be sent back in an instant.

He called for more protection for migrant workers against unfair dismissal, as well as rights to transfer employers when they are unhappy with the working conditions at their company.

Currently, Sharif said that he his waiting for the ministry and Migrant Workers' Centre's response on what support he can receive once his current employment contract and dormitory lodging are terminated.

He will also need a place to stay when investigations are ongoing, he told ST.

Top photo via mdshsharif5280/Instagram