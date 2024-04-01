Metal rod falls off Bukit Panjang HDB block rooftop, hits man, 57, fracturing his skull & shoulder

A 57-year-old man was hit on his forehead and shoulder by a metal rod that fell from the roof of Block 434 Bukit Panjang Ring Road.

The victim, Woe Weng Chai, a hawker, fell to the ground with blood flowing from his head, The Straits Times reported.

He was at the foot of the block.

He suffered a fractured skull and broke his shoulder in two places, it was reported.

Woe said he felt faint following the impact.

The block has 11 floors of flats.

The police said they were alerted at about 3:10pm on March 30.

Woe was sent to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Two metal plates were inserted into his right shoulder during an operation.

The man's wife was the one who called the ambulance and the police.

Photos circulated showed a man being attended to by paramedics with blood seen on the ground in the aftermath of the incident.

What happened

The Housing and Development Board (HDB) told ST that workers were preparing for the installation of safety barriers on the rooftop.

It was to support the upcoming upgrading works under the Home Improvement Programme (HIP).

Workers were moving materials at that time, and the metal brace, or rod, had rolled off the edge of the block and fallen through a hole in the roof gutter.

A 21-year-old man was arrested for a rash act causing hurt, and investigations are ongoing.

A photo apparently showed the man's arrest.

The contractor said it would cover the hospital bills under its insurance policy, ST reported.

HDB apologised for the incident and said it visited the man with the building contractor.

Both HDB and contractor are assisting the authorities with investigations.

Top photos via Sgfollowsall Telegram