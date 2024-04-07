Mercedes Benz reverses into Kia instead of empty lot at Farrer Park carpark, appears to drive off

A dark blue Mercedes Benz was seen reversing into another car, a black Kia, at a carpark located along Block 46, Owen Road, and immediately driving away afterwards.

According to a video uploaded to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante, the incident occurred in the afternoon of Apr. 6, 2024.

The video appeared to have been taken from a car opposite the Kia.

Empty lots seen beside by the Kia

The video begins with the Mercedes driving past the parked Kia.

Empty carpark lots can also be seen on either side of the Kia.

The Mercedes then comes to a halt and begins to reverse, whereupon it collides with the Kia.

The Mercedes then immediately accelerates and drives away.

It is not known if the Mercedes driver returned after the video ended.

Many Facebook users reacted with amazement to the video, questioning how the Mercedes' driver could still hit the Kia, despite the presence of so many empty lots.

Some of the users also wondered what the driver was thinking given that the car has parking sensors.

Many of them also slammed the driver for appearing to drive away right after the collision, describing the scene as a "hit and run".

At least one user wondered if the collision was due to the Mercedes' driver having a problem with the owner of the Kia.

Top screenshots via SG Road Vigilante Facebook