Xiaohongshu user spots Mark Lee at food court, mistakes him for Wang Lei, gets trolled

If you've ever felt like you're mortifyingly unfamiliar with Singapore's entertainment scene, you are not alone.

On Mar. 20, one Xiaohongshu user posted an image of a local actor dining at where looks to be a food court, writing in the caption that she had chanced upon Wang Lei in Singapore.

It was, in fact, not Wang Lei.

The user had confused two local personalities, mistaking Mark Lee for Wang.

The post caused an uproar amongst Xiaohongshu users.

Some comments reprimanded the user for her folly:

Others trolled her for her blunder:

One even joked that the man behind Mark Lee was Hong Kong actor Eric Tsang.

The post currently has over 600 likes and 150 comments.

Top photos from Xiaohongshu and Mark Lee and Wang Lei's respective Instagram pages.