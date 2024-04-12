Back

Xiaohongshu user spots Mark Lee at food court, mistakes him for Wang Lei, gets trolled

Mixed up.

Celeste Ng | April 12, 2024, 06:30 PM

If you've ever felt like you're mortifyingly unfamiliar with Singapore's entertainment scene, you are not alone.

On Mar. 20, one Xiaohongshu user posted an image of a local actor dining at where looks to be a food court, writing in the caption that she had chanced upon Wang Lei in Singapore.

Wang Lei (left) and screenshot of Xiaohongshu post (right). Caption translates: "They say it's very easy to bump into local actors in Singapore. I guess it's true!" Left photo from Wang Lei's Instagram page.

It was, in fact, not Wang Lei.

The user had confused two local personalities, mistaking Mark Lee for Wang.

The post caused an uproar amongst Xiaohongshu users.

Some comments reprimanded the user for her folly:

Translation: "Even 3-year-olds know this is Wang Lei. Aren't you embarrassed to have made such a mistake?" Screenshot from Xiaohongshu.

Others trolled her for her blunder:

Translation: "...I thought that was JJ Lin." Screenshot from Xiaohongshu.

Translation: "What Wang Lei? That's clearly NCT's Mark Lee." Screenshot from Xiaohongshu.

Translation: "That should be K-pop idol Rain." Screenshot from Xiaohongshu.

Translation: "Isn't that Fann Wong's husband?" Screenshots from Xiaohongshu (top) and Google (bottom).

One even joked that the man behind Mark Lee was Hong Kong actor Eric Tsang.

Translation: "You mean the guy standing behind whose only part of the face we can see is his chin? That's Eric Tsang." Screenshots from Xiaohongshu (left and top right) and Google (bottom right).

The post currently has over 600 likes and 150 comments.

Top photos from Xiaohongshu and Mark Lee and Wang Lei's respective Instagram pages.

