Body of man, 60, found by his mum, 80, in Chinatown flat

The body of a 60-year-old man was found by his mother in a Chinatown flat at Block 51 Chin Swee Road on Apr. 16, 2024 at around 1pm.

The 80-year-old woman, identified as Chen (transliteration), was having a nap before waking up to find her son lying motionless in the bedroom of their home, reported Shin Min Daily News.

She said her son's bed was opposite hers and she then called a friend who lived nearby for help to rouse her son up.

The friend then informed the authorities when the man did not wake up.

It was reported that Chen watched as her son's body was removed from her home.

Chen said her son had been suffering from depression and was on medication.

He had apparently developed a gambling habit some 20 years ago after following into bad company, and subsequently lost a lot of money, and was possibly in debt.

Man suffered from depression

A neighbour told Shin Min that the police were seen at the scene around 2pm.

"I heard that her son had passed away. They lived in the unit and there was not much movement," the neighbour said.

However, Chen revealed that her son would get physical and raise his voice at her whenever she tried to dissuade him from gambling.

She said she was afraid her neighbours could hear the commotion.

Now that she is alone, she told Shin Min that she will be strong and carry on, even though she was dependent on her son.

According to Shin Min, police confirmed that they received a report of an unnatural death at 1:30pm on Apr. 16.

Preliminary investigations revealed no foul play was involved.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top photos by Shin Min Daily News & Google Maps