Back

Cameroon man, 23, charged for forging Sports Hub staff pass & VIP ticket to enter Bruno Mars concert

He allegedly succeeded on the first day but was discovered on the second day.

Ruth Chai | April 12, 2024, 04:14 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 23-year-old man from Cameroon was charged for allegedly forging a VIP ticket and a Singapore Sports Hub pass to see Bruno Mars.

Karl Phillippe Njiomo Tengueu faces six charges, including forgery, criminal trespass, and attempted cheating.

He allegedly used his forged ticket and pass to gain access to the Bruno Mars concert on Apr. 3 and tried to do so again on Apr. 5.

Bruno Mars performed at the National Stadium in Singapore on Apr. 3, Apr. 5 and Apr. 6.

What happened

According to charge sheets, Tengueu allegedly forged a Singapore Sports Hub staff pass on Apr. 3 by digitally affixing his photograph and name onto a document resembling a staff pass.

He also allegedly forged a VIP ticket allowing entry into the concert on the same day.

At about 8pm, he allegedly used the forged ticket and staff pass to gain entry into the concert and the VIP area without a valid ticket.

He then allegedly tried the same thing again on Apr. 5, but his attempts were foiled.

He was remanded on Apr. 6 and will return to court on Apr. 26 for further mention.

If convicted of forgery, he could be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

For cheating, he could be jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.

If found guilty of criminal trespass, he could be jailed for up to three months, fined S$1,500, or both.

Top photo via Live Nation

Expat teacher in S'pore molests daughter's friend, 12, during sleepover, gets jail & caning

The victim's testimony was "sufficient on its own to prove the charge", said the judge.

April 12, 2024, 04:14 PM

Hong Kong actress Nancy Sit to perform Mother's Day concert at RWS on May 11

Gallen Lo, Ruco Chan, Wayne Lai and Joe Ma will also be present.

April 12, 2024, 03:32 PM

Ginseng candy sold online can cause 'painful & prolonged erections', heart attack & stroke, S'pore Food Agency warns

The listings have been taken down.

April 12, 2024, 02:24 PM

Decommissioned SMRT train turns into hotel in Queenstown

Slated to open in September 2024.

April 12, 2024, 02:19 PM

Motorcyclist, 24, dies after accident with lorry on AYE

A 46-year-old lorry driver is assisting with investigations.

April 12, 2024, 01:56 PM

'One Piece' full orchestra concert in S'pore in Aug. 2024

Since its premiere in 1999, 1,100 episodes of "One Piece" have aired.

April 12, 2024, 01:43 PM

S'pore's GDP growth at 2.7% in 1st quarter of 2024: Advance estimates

Cha-ching.

April 12, 2024, 01:09 PM

Used condoms repeatedly found at foot of Bedok Reservoir HDB block over 1.5 years in suspected high-rise littering case

Spreading the love in the wrong way.

April 12, 2024, 12:24 PM

Woman dreams of brother's death, finds him dead at his Tengah flat 7 days later

He had been uncontactable the past 10 days.

April 12, 2024, 12:02 PM

South Korea's Waterbomb music festival coming to S'pore on Aug. 24 & 25

It's gonna get wet.

April 12, 2024, 12:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.