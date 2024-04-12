Cameroon man, 23, charged for forging Sports Hub staff pass & VIP ticket to enter Bruno Mars concert

A 23-year-old man from Cameroon was charged for allegedly forging a VIP ticket and a Singapore Sports Hub pass to see Bruno Mars.

Karl Phillippe Njiomo Tengueu faces six charges, including forgery, criminal trespass, and attempted cheating.

He allegedly used his forged ticket and pass to gain access to the Bruno Mars concert on Apr. 3 and tried to do so again on Apr. 5.

Bruno Mars performed at the National Stadium in Singapore on Apr. 3, Apr. 5 and Apr. 6.

What happened

According to charge sheets, Tengueu allegedly forged a Singapore Sports Hub staff pass on Apr. 3 by digitally affixing his photograph and name onto a document resembling a staff pass.

He also allegedly forged a VIP ticket allowing entry into the concert on the same day.

At about 8pm, he allegedly used the forged ticket and staff pass to gain entry into the concert and the VIP area without a valid ticket.

He then allegedly tried the same thing again on Apr. 5, but his attempts were foiled.

He was remanded on Apr. 6 and will return to court on Apr. 26 for further mention.

If convicted of forgery, he could be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

For cheating, he could be jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.

If found guilty of criminal trespass, he could be jailed for up to three months, fined S$1,500, or both.

Top photo via Live Nation