Man jailed 2 months for choking SCDF personnel

A man choked an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) personnel while the ambulance crew assessed him.

In a Facebook post on Apr. 9, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) shared that it responded to a medical case along Jalan Pemimpin on May 17, 2023.

The case involved a man who was reportedly drunk and sitting on the pavement.

After assisting the man into the ambulance, the ambulance crew was assessing him when he suddenly turned aggressive and tried to choke the EMT by grabbing his neck.

Paramedics immediately intervened, but the man continued his aggression and tried to choke the EMT again despite attempts to calm him down.

Police assistance was sought, and the man was arrested.

In March 2024, the man was sentenced to two months imprisonment for using criminal force against public servants.

SCDF added that it does not condone any form of physical or verbal abuse against its officers and will not hesitate to lodge a police report against perpetrators.

Those guilty of voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant could be imprisoned for up to seven years, fined or caned.

