Man, 22, arrested at Aperia Mall for allegedly taking videos of women at thrift market

A man was arrested at Aperia Mall in Kallang on Apr. 7 for allegedly taking videos of women without their consent at a thrift market.

He was arrested after reportedly being confronted by two women running a booth at the event who realised what he was up to, according to The Straits Times (ST).

In response to Mothership queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they received a call for assistance at 12 Kallang Avenue (Aperia Mall) at around 4:10pm on Apr. 7.

What happened

The weekly thrift market, organised by local business The Luggage Market, is held every Sunday at the mall's atrium on the first floor.

One of the women, 23, who spoke to ST anonymously, said he had browsed through the clothes they were selling at around 3:30pm.

As she was serving other customers, her friend noticed that his mobile phone was "angled weirdly" while he was bending over to examine the clothes closer.

The woman said she only started feeling suspicious when her friend asked to change spots in order to glance at his phone screen.

She said he tried to walk away when he realised they were suspicious, but she saw that his phone was positioned to record videos.

Claimed to be vlogging

The two women said that when they confronted the man, he did not admit to recording videos but claimed to be vlogging instead.

They claimed he was not cooperative and acted like he could not find the videos on his phone.

When he finally agreed to show them the video he took, they found more than one video with content they thought was offensive.

An employee of The Luggage Market then called a security officer, and they eventually called the police.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top photos via Aperia Mall/Facebook & Canva