Back

Man, 26, causes CTE chain collision driving mum's car without licence, flees in 'panic' to catch Phuket flight

It was apparently a planned trip.

Kerr Puay Hian | April 05, 2024, 06:01 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

An unemployed man found his mother's car unattended and decided to take it out for a ride without her permission.

Toh Xin Tian, now 26 years old, did not have a driver's licence but still managed to drive across the island for two hours without incident.

Then, on the way back to his friend's house, he rear-ended a vehicle, causing a multi-vehicle collision, which left two people injured.

He fled the scene, left the car at his friend's house, and took a Grab ride to the airport to catch the flight for his planned trip to Phuket, Thailand.

He claimed he was "in a panic".

Fetched friend from airport in mother's car

According to court documents, Toh was at his Woodlands home on Jun. 4, 2022, when, at around 1pm, he realised the key to his mother's car had been left in the ignition.

He decided to drive the car without his mother's permission to fetch his friend from Changi Airport.

Three-car collision

After picking up his friend, he drove both of them to Chinatown for lunch before driving to his friend's house, also in Woodlands, to prepare for their flight to Phuket later in the evening.

On the way, along Central Expressway (CTE) in the direction of Seletar Expressway (SLE), he rear-ended a car when a car ahead of them had to slow down.

The eventual three-car collision caused a 34-year-old female driver and a 35-year-old female passenger to be injured.

The driver suffered shoulder and neck strain, while the female passenger had pain in her head and was bleeding from the lips.

Drove off to catch Phuket flight

After the collision, Toh drove off. He claimed he was "in panic" and he did so "in order to catch his flight".

He then drove to his friend's house and left for the airport after booking a Grab ride.

Gets jail

Toh was eventually arrested and charged in court with multiple traffic offences, including driving without due care and attention causing hurt to two people, driving without license and motor insurance and failing to stop after an accident.

He pleaded guilty to five charges, including a charge under the Moneylender's Act for allowing an unlicensed moneylender to use his bank account in a separate incident.

In his sentencing submissions, the prosecutor noted that a custodial sentence for Toh was warranted as not only was he an unlicensed driver who was caught because of an accident, he was the cause of the accident.

He also drove across Singapore for over two hours and had a passenger in his car.

Toh was sentenced to one month and eight weeks in jail, a fine of S$33,300, and a two-year disqualification from holding any class of driving licence.

Top image via Canva

4 men, 20-29, charged for rental scam & allegedly sharing their bank accounts for money laundering

Two of the men were purportedly promised S$600 for sharing their internet banking credentials.

April 05, 2024, 06:13 PM

Joy Luck Teahouse closes Chinatown outlet after 3 years

It opened on Feb. 8, 2021.

April 05, 2024, 05:35 PM

King Charles opens up parts of Balmoral Castle to public, S$170 fee for adults

Tickets have already been sold out.

April 05, 2024, 05:28 PM

Umno Youth chief leading KK Mart boycott over controversial socks detained for sedition

"No fear, no surrender," the Umno Youth chief said.

April 05, 2024, 05:22 PM

Construction worker sues S'pore company for injuries caused by being pushed off trailer, but ordered to pay S$33,000 after being seen jumping off it

The judge said there were also no medical reports that could support the worker's claims of being struck by the metal beams.

April 05, 2024, 04:25 PM

Tourist at Gardens By The Bay quoted S$68 for a ride to Tanjong Pagar hotel

The authorities are aware of the situation.

April 05, 2024, 04:09 PM

S'pore man, 38, arrested for allegedly advertising Lululemon products online & becoming uncontactable once paid

Losses amounted to more than S$700.

April 05, 2024, 02:31 PM

PSA: Shaw Plaza giving out 6,000 movie vouchers from Apr. 6 to 30 to celebrate its first year after reopening

First come, first served only.

April 05, 2024, 01:56 PM

Motorcyclist, 33, hits auxiliary officer, 32, along Causeway, both injured

The officer fell to the ground and can be seen clutching his chest area in pain.

April 05, 2024, 01:10 PM

Famous Japanese shaved ice chain Sakanoue Cafe has pop-up at Isetan Scotts till Apr. 11

Perfect for this scorching weather.

April 05, 2024, 12:38 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.