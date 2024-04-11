Back

LTA caught 10 drivers overcharging or attempting to overcharge from Sep. 2023-Mar. 2024

Enforcement action taken.

Belmont Lay | April 11, 2024, 02:41 AM

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said 10 drivers were caught for overcharging or attempting to overcharge over a seven-month period between September 2023 to March 2024.

This was response to news that private hire vehicles, and possibly taxis, were seen touting for passengers at Gardens By The Bay.

Will investigate recent cases

LTA said it takes a serious view of touting and overcharging.

The authority said: "Such practices by a minority of drivers compromise the interests of passengers, and undermine the integrity and reputation of the point-to-point passenger transport industry."

"We will investigate the latest cases at Gardens by the Bay and Marina Bay Sands, and take enforcement action against the errant drivers."

LTA also said it has been working with taxi operators to reinforce awareness among their drivers and have carried out enforcement operations at areas with high passenger traffic, such as major tourist attractions and large-scale events.

"We will continue to conduct frequent checks and will not hesitate to take errant drivers to task," LTA added.

Different types of services & methods of getting ride

LTA also said it would like to remind passengers to make point-to-point ride bookings only through licensed operators.

Those hailing taxis should check that the taximeter is switched on and that the final fare collected is reflected on the taximeter at the end of the trip, LTA said.

LTA added that at taxi stands, all taxis, including limousine taxis, can only charge metered fares or flat fares for street-hail and ride-hail pick-ups respectively.

Premium taxis picking up passengers at taxi stands cannot charge the limousine rate, which can only be charged at the limousine counters, LTA explained.

Limousine counters at Marina Bay Sands and Gardens by the Bay are set up away from taxi stands, LTA further said.

Commuters are also advised to verify the applicable fares, based on the fare tables displayed in the taxis or at the limousine counters, or directly with the operators, before commencing their trip.

Reporting errant drivers

Members of the public are encouraged to report incidents of touting, overcharging or drivers refusing to use the taximeter through the contact form at https://www.lta.gov.sg/feedback or at www.OneMotoring.lta.gov.sg.

To facilitate investigations, they should provide information such as the vehicle’s registration plate number, where possible, date, time and a brief account of the incident.

Top photo via Google Maps

