Back

Circle Line: Normal service between Kent Ridge & HarbourFront to resume from Apr. 6, 2024

Ahead of schedule.

Winnie Li | April 04, 2024, 06:56 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Normal train services will resume between Kent Ridge and HarbourFront stations along the Circle Line (CCL) from  Apr. 6, 2024 (Saturday).

This date is earlier than the scheduled date of completion for track works related to the integration of Stage 6 of CCL with the existing network, said Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat in a Facebook post.

Previously, SMRT announced that from Jan. 20 to May 24, CCL trains would turn around alternately at Kent Ridge and Labrador Park stations instead of HarbourFront station.

Concurrently, one platform each at Telok Blangah and HabourFront stations would be temporarily closed.

Final three stations of CCL to open by 2026

With the resumption of normal service along the CCL, Chee said its completion is now "well underway".

Residents of Singapore can also look forward to the opening of CCL's last three stations, Keppel, Cantonment, and Prince Edward, by 2026.

"A huge thank you to our engineers and workers for their good work and to our commuters for their patience during this period," wrote Chee.

Top images via Google Maps

S’porean man, 30, puts canned pork at mosque’s food delivery shelf to get police to investigate 'voices' in his head

He was jailed for 12 weeks.

April 04, 2024, 06:48 PM

S'pore domestic worker who filmed herself swinging cat expressed remorse to SPCA during home visit

SPCA will be escalating the case to the authorities for further action.

April 04, 2024, 05:57 PM

Thief drives off Toyota Alphard from JB petrol kiosk just as car's owner finishes pumping petrol

The car was then driven for more than 100km.

April 04, 2024, 05:00 PM

'My first worry was money': S'pore Paralympian Theresa Goh, 37, on life post-sport & how she finds meaning in it

"My ultimate goal is to get to the end of my life with as [few] regrets as possible."

April 04, 2024, 04:07 PM

Decomposing body of man, 67, found in Hougang Ave 1 flat

No foul play is suspected.

April 04, 2024, 03:49 PM

1,000 injured from Taiwan earthquake, death toll remains at 9

Taiwan's fire department said those injured have reached 1,050, with the total number of missing at 52.

April 04, 2024, 03:41 PM

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake felt in Fukushima, Japan 1 day after Taiwan's own

No tsunami warnings were issued.

April 04, 2024, 03:24 PM

S'porean CEO, 36, in upcoming Netflix reality series 'Super Rich in Korea'

Elite.

April 04, 2024, 02:01 PM

Crowd sings Kit Chan's 'Home' at Bruno Mars S'pore concert day 1

NDP vibes in April.

April 04, 2024, 01:35 PM

Jaywalking man falls backwards on Serangoon Road while avoiding oncoming van

He was criticised online for jaywalking.

April 04, 2024, 01:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.