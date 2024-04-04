Circle Line: Normal service between Kent Ridge & HarbourFront to resume from Apr. 6, 2024

Normal train services will resume between Kent Ridge and HarbourFront stations along the Circle Line (CCL) from Apr. 6, 2024 (Saturday).

This date is earlier than the scheduled date of completion for track works related to the integration of Stage 6 of CCL with the existing network, said Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat in a Facebook post.

Previously, SMRT announced that from Jan. 20 to May 24, CCL trains would turn around alternately at Kent Ridge and Labrador Park stations instead of HarbourFront station.

Concurrently, one platform each at Telok Blangah and HabourFront stations would be temporarily closed.

Final three stations of CCL to open by 2026

With the resumption of normal service along the CCL, Chee said its completion is now "well underway".

Residents of Singapore can also look forward to the opening of CCL's last three stations, Keppel, Cantonment, and Prince Edward, by 2026.

"A huge thank you to our engineers and workers for their good work and to our commuters for their patience during this period," wrote Chee.

