Man, 38, on motorcycle, dies in Jurong East accident with minivan

A 38-year-old man died after his motorcycle and a minivan collided in Jurong East on Apr. 28.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident along Jurong Town Hall Road towards West Coast Road at around 4:50am.

The motorcyclist was taken unconscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where he subsequently died.

A video of the aftermath of the accident was posted on the Singapore roads accident.com Facebook group.

A motorcycle was seen lodged in the minivan's bonnet.

A helmet and a pool of blood were seen on the road.

A 55-year-old male driver, was conveyed conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

He is assisting with investigations, the police said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Motorcycles make up less than 15 per cent of Singapore’s total vehicle population, but motorcyclists and their pillion riders accounted for half of all deaths in road accidents in 2023.

They were involved in more than half of all traffic accidents last year.

