Joy Luck Teahouse closes Chinatown outlet after 3 years

It opened on Feb. 8, 2021.

Fiona Tan | April 05, 2024, 05:35 PM

Joy Luck Teahouse has closed its Chinatown outlet for good.

Closed on Apr. 1, 2024

A photo of the outlet, or what was left of it, was shared on Facebook on Apr. 3, 2024 by Victor Yue.

The unit had been stripped clean of its furnishings, and all that was left was its signboard.

A spokesperson for Joy Luck Teahouse told Mothership that the outlet is permanently closed.

Its last day of operation was Mar. 31, 2024.

A little over three years old

The Hong Kong-style cafe opened its first Singapore outlet at ION Orchard in August 2020.

It opened its second outlet in Bugis around two months later in October 2020.

The Chinatown outlet was Joy Luck Teahouse's first flagship outlet, and fifth outlet on the island.

It opened on Feb. 8, 2021.

At its peak, Joy Luck Teahouse had a total of nine or 10 outlets across Singapore.

Now, Joy Luck Teahouse has two outlets in Singapore in Bugis Junction and Junction 8.

Joy Luck Teahouse outlets

Bugis Junction outlet

Address: 200 Victoria Street, B1-K25, Singapore 188021

Opening hours: 11am-9pm on weekdays, 10am-9pm on weekends

Junction 8 outlet

Address: Junction 8, 9 Bishan Place, B1-03/03A, Singapore 579837

Opening hours: 10am-9pm daily

Top image from Victor Yue/Facebook and Google

