Indonesia denies reports it will establish diplomatic relations with Israel in exchange for OECD membership

Indonesia announced that it has no plans to establish diplomatic relations with Israel, following media reports claiming that it is ready to normalise ties with Israel in exchange for membership in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Tempo reported.

The Times of Israel, citing Israeli daily newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, claimed that Indonesia agreed to normalise ties with Israel in exchange for the latter's approval of its membership in the OECD.

An Israeli official, who chose to remain anonymous, claimed that a top-secret discussion between Indonesia, Israel, and the OECD Secretary-General Matthias Cormann has been ongoing for a few months.

Establishing formal diplomatic relations would mean that Israel would stop opposing Indonesia from joining the OECD.

The OECD, also known as the "club of developed countries", was founded in 1961 and currently has 38 members including North America, Europe, and Japan.

OECD reportedly began the process of adding Indonesia to the forum in February 2024, but its bid to join the organisation was objected by Israel, Nikkei reported.

The forum requires a unanimous agreement among all member countries to accept new members.

Israel reportedly opposed Indonesia's membership due to the situation in the Middle East and the lack of diplomatic relations.

Jakarta has criticised Israel over its military offensive in the Gaza Strip.

Normalisation

According to Times of Israel, OECD Secretary-General Cormann reportedly received a promise from Indonesia to alter its stance towards Israel.

However, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz instead insisted that normalisation, or the establishment of normal diplomatic relations between two countries, would be needed.

Two weeks ago, after weeks of negotiations, Cormann supposedly sent a letter to Katz saying that he successfully negotiated an agreement, stating that Indonesia would not be allowed to join the OECD until it has normalised ties with Israel.

The content of the letter was reportedly approved by Indonesia.

No plans to establish relations with Israel

However, the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said that the Indonesian government has no plans to establish relations with Israel, Tempo reported, citing an official statement dated Apr. 11, 2024.

A spokesperson from the MFA, Lalu Muhammad Iqbal, said that Indonesia's process to become an OECD member "will take quite a long time", adding that according to the plans, Indonesia's membership would be adopted in May.

In the meantime, there are many preparations that Indonesia would need to make.

According to Iqbal, each country requires a different amount of time to complete the OECD membership process, depending on the readiness of the country.

"Regarding the issue of opening diplomatic relations with Israel, I emphasise that there are currently no plans to establish diplomatic relations with Israel, especially amid Israel's atrocities in Gaza at present," Iqbal told reporters, as quoted by Tempo.

Iqbal maintained Indonesia's position of supporting Palestine's independence within the framework of the two-state solution.

Iqbal also emphasised Indonesia's unwavering commitment to defending the rights of the Palestinians.

Low-level, quiet contact with Israel

Under President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's leadership, Indonesia maintained low-level, quiet contact with Israel, primarily related to trade, while avoiding open ties.

Rumours of normalisation between the two states have been ongoing for years, but Indonesia has been against establishing any formal diplomatic relations with Israel, The Jakarta Post reported.

The plan of normalisation was further stalled when the Israel-Hamas war started following the Oct. 7 terror attacks perpetuated by Hamas throughout southern Israel.

Jokowi condemned the attacks in Gaza, calling for a "stop the [conflict] escalation, to stop the act of violence, to focus on humanitarian issues, and to resolve the root of the problems, namely the Israeli occupation of the Palestine".

He also condemned Israeli strikes that led to civilian casualties.

On Tuesday (Apr. 9), Indonesia participated in an airdrop relief mission over Gaza.

On Tuesday (Apr. 9), Indonesia participated in an airdrop relief mission over Gaza.