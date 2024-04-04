S'pore hotter & drier in next few weeks, higher risk of wildfires

The weather has been sweltering due to El Niño, a natural climate phenomenon which leads to hotter and drier weather over Southeast Asia.

Fires at cemetery

Due to the hotter weather and drier conditions over the next few weeks, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu shared in a Facebook post that there will be an increased risk of wildfires.

She noted that there have been several fires at Choa Chu Kang Cemetery since the start of the Qing Ming period in early April.

The fires are likely due to improper burning of joss and incense papers.

A photo Fu shared showed a long stretch of charred grass and burnt trees.

"These fires not only endanger others, but also harm the environment and damage the facility," she said.

Fu thus urged members of the public to follow fire safety practices:

Use designated burners and containers at cemeteries and columbaria to prevent damage to surrounding areas. Do not burn joss papers and incense on the ground, especially given the increased risk of fires during the current hot and dry weather. Do not toss or scatter burnt offerings.

Weather

Maximum temperatures in the first half of April will range between 34°C and 35°C on most days.

Temperatures may also exceed 35°C on days with less cloud coverage.

However, Singapore might be able to catch a break from the heat as moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected over parts of Singapore on most afternoons.

Top photo from Grace Fu / FB