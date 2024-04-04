Back

S'pore hotter & drier in next few weeks, higher risk of wildfires

Temperatures may also exceed 35°C on days with less cloud coverage.

Ashley Tan | April 04, 2024, 07:15 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The weather has been sweltering due to El Niño, a natural climate phenomenon which leads to hotter and drier weather over Southeast Asia.

Fires at cemetery

Due to the hotter weather and drier conditions over the next few weeks, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu shared in a Facebook post that there will be an increased risk of wildfires.

She noted that there have been several fires at Choa Chu Kang Cemetery since the start of the Qing Ming period in early April.

The fires are likely due to improper burning of joss and incense papers.

A photo Fu shared showed a long stretch of charred grass and burnt trees.

Photo from Grace Fu / FB

"These fires not only endanger others, but also harm the environment and damage the facility," she said.

Fu thus urged members of the public to follow fire safety practices:

  1. Use designated burners and containers at cemeteries and columbaria to prevent damage to surrounding areas.

  2. Do not burn joss papers and incense on the ground, especially given the increased risk of fires during the current hot and dry weather.

  3. Do not toss or scatter burnt offerings.

Weather

Maximum temperatures in the first half of April will range between 34°C and 35°C on most days.

Temperatures may also exceed 35°C on days with less cloud coverage.

However, Singapore might be able to catch a break from the heat as moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected over parts of Singapore on most afternoons.

Top photo from Grace Fu / FB

Circle Line: Normal service between Kent Ridge & HarbourFront to resume from Apr. 6, 2024

Ahead of schedule.

April 04, 2024, 06:56 PM

S’porean man, 30, puts canned pork at mosque’s food delivery shelf to get police to investigate 'voices' in his head

He was jailed for 12 weeks.

April 04, 2024, 06:48 PM

S'pore domestic worker who filmed herself swinging cat expressed remorse to SPCA during home visit

SPCA will be escalating the case to the authorities for further action.

April 04, 2024, 05:57 PM

Thief drives off Toyota Alphard from JB petrol kiosk just as car's owner finishes pumping petrol

The car was then driven for more than 100km.

April 04, 2024, 05:00 PM

'My first worry was money': S'pore Paralympian Theresa Goh, 37, on life post-sport & how she finds meaning in it

"My ultimate goal is to get to the end of my life with as [few] regrets as possible."

April 04, 2024, 04:07 PM

Decomposing body of man, 67, found in Hougang Ave 1 flat

No foul play is suspected.

April 04, 2024, 03:49 PM

1,000 injured from Taiwan earthquake, death toll remains at 9

Taiwan's fire department said those injured have reached 1,050, with the total number of missing at 52.

April 04, 2024, 03:41 PM

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake felt in Fukushima, Japan 1 day after Taiwan's own

No tsunami warnings were issued.

April 04, 2024, 03:24 PM

S'porean CEO, 36, in upcoming Netflix reality series 'Super Rich in Korea'

Elite.

April 04, 2024, 02:01 PM

Crowd sings Kit Chan's 'Home' at Bruno Mars S'pore concert day 1

NDP vibes in April.

April 04, 2024, 01:35 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.