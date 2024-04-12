Back

Friendship Food Court at People’s Park Complex suspended 1 day for failing to keep premises free of infestation

Closed on April 12, 2024.

Belmont Lay | April 12, 2024, 05:58 PM

Events

Friendship Food Court at People’s Park Complex in Chinatown has been temporarily suspended for one day on April 12, 2024, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) announced.

The suspension under the Points Demerit System was the result of the licensee of the eatery accumulating 12 demerit points over a 12-month period.

Friendship Food Court was fined a total of S$800 for two offences that incurred 12 demerit points in total.

Both of the offences were the failure to keep the licensed premises free of infestation.

Each offence incurred six demerit points.

SFA said a licensee who accumulates 12 or more demerit points during a 12-month period may have his licence suspended for a period of either one day, two days or three days, based on track records.

SFA said it takes a serious view of these offences and would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, and to engage only registered food handlers.

SFA added it will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act.

In the interest of maintaining a high standard of food hygiene at all eating establishments, SFA is advising members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments not to patronise such outlets and provide feedback via the online feedback form (https://www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback) or to call our SFA Contact Centre at 68052871 with details for our follow-up investigations.

Top photos via Google Maps

