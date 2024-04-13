Police officer who stopped Sydney mall stabbing took on attacker alone, hailed as a hero by PM

A senior female police officer has been hailed a hero after taking down the attacker responsible for the mass stabbing incident at Westfield Mall at Bondi Junction, Sydney.

According to Australian news site News.com.au, the officer was nearby at the time of the incident which unfolded at 3:20pm on Apr. 13, 2024.

She decided to take on the suspect alone and stalked him through the mall before gunning him down and putting an end to the attack.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

"She was put in a situation where she had to do it"

A café owner at the mall, Michael Dunkley, witnessed the moment the officer took down the suspect.

He said that the officer told the suspect to "drop the knife" before he lunged at her with a knife about 15-cm long.

A New South Wales Police's Assistant Commissioner Anthony Cooke said that the female officer proceeded to shoot the offender when he lunged at her with a knife, CNN reported.

"She discharged her firearm, and that person (the assailant) is now deceased," Cooke said.

“She was put in a situation where she had to do it. She did it so calmly. She was amazing," Dunkley said, as quoted by News.

A video uploaded to X (formerly Twitter) purportedly shows the aftermath after the officer took down the assailant.

The female senior officer also reportedly administered CPR to those who had been injured in the incident.

Injured several people, six dead

The suspect injured several people and killed at least six.

Five people were pronounced dead at the scene while the sixth victim, a 38-year-old mother to a nine-month-old baby, succumbed to her injuries in the hospital.

"She is certainly a hero"

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese praised the officer who shot down the attacker for exhibiting tremendous bravery, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

He noted that she entered the dangerous situation by herself.

"The bravery of the police officer, she entered the proceedings that were taking place, obviously very dangerous, by herself. She is certainly a hero. There’s no doubt that she saved lives through her actions. And it is a reminder that those people who wear uniform are people who rushed to danger, not away from it. I give thanks to every one of them for the actions that they’ve taken up to now, and the actions that they will take over the coming days which will be a difficult period as well."

Refrain from speculation

Meanwhile, Albanese encouraged people not to speculate about the attacker's motives this early into the police investigation.

He said that such speculation would be unhelpful at this time, adding that the public should allow the investigators to go about their work.

“We will of course continue to update the Australian public, as more information is known," Albanese said.

Top image via @sirajnoorani/X and @DrewPavlou/X