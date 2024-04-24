Fake Budget 2024 infographics used in new Telegram phishing scam

A new phishing scam has emerged on messaging app Telegram using fraudulent Budget 2024 infographics, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in an Apr. 23 release.

What's the scam?

In this scam variant, victims would receive a Telegram message containing a Budget 2024 "infographic", supposedly from the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

The message would entice victims to click on a phishing link to "verify" if they are eligible for government handouts.

Victims who clicked on the link would be directed to a fraudulent website requesting them to fill in their names and the contact numbers linked to their Telegram accounts.

Fill in your details = get your Telegram hacked

Those who complied and clicked the verify button would be notified that a new device has attempted to log in to their Telegram accounts.

Following which, the fraudulent infographic would be forwarded to other Telegram users in the victims’ contact list.

They would also be added to unknown Telegram group chats purportedly related to investment opportunities.

The police issued a reminder that MOF will only disseminate information through its official MOF channels.

Any SMS notification sent by the MOF will only inform citizens of their benefits.

Recipients will not be asked to to reply to the SMS, click on any links or provide any of their personal information.

How to safeguard yourself

Here are some precautions the police advised citizens to take:

Add security features such as ScamShield and enable 2-Factor Authentication for personal accounts Check with official sources such as the ScamShield WhatsApp bot or Anti-Scam Helpline (1800-722-6688) if a scam is suspected Look out for the “.gov.sg” URL in government websites or check if it appears on this list of government associated websites Tell the authorities, family, and friends about any suspected scam Report any phishing attempt to the platforms immediately



Members of the public are also encouraged to report fraudulent Telegram channels that they come across.

Those who have any information relating to such crimes or want to clarify their doubts should call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000.

Alternatively, they can submit it online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

Top image from Singapore Police Force.