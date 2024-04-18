Woman pays S$25 for plate of bean sprouts, Tiong Bahru eatery says it's S$25 for 2 plates

A woman in Singapore took to Facebook to lament that she paid S$25 for a plate of beansprouts, also known as taugeh, at a local eatery.

The disgruntled diner, Jeni Lim, posted a photo of her meal at Ah Chiang's Porridge and the receipt, showing her purchase of a plate of salmon, a bowl of porridge, and a plate of salted fish beansprout.

"I believe their S$25 bean sprouts are grown in soil as precious as gold," Lim wrote.

In her comments, one person asked if there was a typo as the salmon dish should cost S$25 instead of the bean sprouts, but Lim confirmed that there was no mistake in the price.

When another commenter asked if the menu did not display the price of the dish, Lim stated that she did not recall seeing the price for the bean sprouts listed as S$25.

And if it was S$25, she would not have ordered it.

Eatery responds

On Apr. 17, Ah Chiang's Porridge responded to Lim's comments in a Facebook post.

The eatery stated that Lim's photo suggested she was charged S$25 for one plate of bean sprouts.

However, they investigated and found that Lim was served two plates of bean sprouts for her group of eight diners so they could share the dish.

The eatery's post read:

"Our staff had explained to her regarding the split and she had accepted it on the spot. Thus, we are disappointed with her inaccurate suggestion."

Diner responds to eatery

Lim responded to Ah Chiang's Porridge's post, stating that she "initially attempted to avoid painting a negative picture", but she would recount the incident as the eatery asked for clarification.

Lim said that when she was served a single plate of bean sprouts, she asked a waiter about the portion size and whether it was a large portion.

The waiter told her that was the case.

Her group was apparently shocked by the serving portion, and when they tried to sort out dispute, the restaurant provided them with another plate of bean sprouts.

"We felt immediately deceived," she added.

Misunderstanding between diner and staff

Ah Chiang's Porridge then clarified that there was a "misunderstanding" between Lim and the waiter.

Lim apparently went to the counter with the receipt to ask about the price of the bean sprouts, and the waiter said "yes' to her without looking at the order she received.

However, the waiter felt something was "strange" and followed Lim to her table and immediately realised that the portion was wrong.

The waiter took the plate of bean sprouts back to the kitchen to ask the chef and was informed that the dish was split into two plates.

Hence, Lim's table was served a second plate later "not as a form of apology", but as part of her order.

The eatery's post added:

"According to our staff, she had explained to you why the dish was split and you seems to have accepted her explanation on the spot. We apologize for any confusion and inconvenience caused to you and your friend. We acknowledge that we should have informed you about the split when you placed [your] order."

Diner has final say

Lim stated that while she was uncertain if there was any miscommunication, what she found unacceptable was being informed that the plate of bean sprouts cost S$25.

She wrote:

"Nonetheless, the matter has been settled, and $25 has been paid for a serving of bean sprouts. I trust that your establishment can prioritize honesty regarding serving sizes and prices in the future."

