Korean convenience store chain Emart24 S'pore investigated over alleged unpaid wages

South Korean convenience chain Emart24 Singapore is being investigated for allegedly not paying the salaries of some of its former employees.

15 workers allegedly affected

In response to Mothership's queries, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM) in a joint statement said TADM as of Apr. 12, 2024, received claims from 15 former employees of Emart24 Singapore over unpaid wages.

TADM is assisting these affected workers, the statement read.

TADM has successfully assisted five workers in reaching an agreement with Emart24.

The convenience store chain has begun repaying them.

Meanwhile, TADM is in the process of scheduling mediation sessions for the remaining affected employees.

Affected employees who require employment assistance have also been referred to NTUC's Employment and Employability Institute.

Mothership has reached out to Emart24 for comment.

Investigating for possible offences under Employment Act

MOM said that it is investigating Emart24 for possible offences under the Employment Act.

"We would like to remind employers to pay salaries on time to their employees," the statement said.

Employees who require assistance on salary claims can approach TADM here.

"Here to stay"

Emart24 first arrived in Singapore with two outlets at Jurong Point and Nex in December 2022. It opened its third outlet in Margaret Market in July 2023.

However, the South Korean convenience store chain abruptly closed all three of its outlets in Singapore last month.

In a statement, the chain said that it is "fully committed to making Singapore [their] home".

It also said that it is "here to stay" and is "working on something new".

Emart24 said that it hopes to see its customers "really soon" and asked them to "keep a lookout" for when it'll pop up.

Top image via the muk/Google.