Back

Korean convenience store chain Emart24 S'pore investigated over alleged unpaid wages

MOM said it is investigating Emart24 for possible offences under the Employment Act.

Keyla Supharta | April 13, 2024, 11:58 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

South Korean convenience chain Emart24 Singapore is being investigated for allegedly not paying the salaries of some of its former employees.

15 workers allegedly affected

In response to Mothership's queries, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM) in a joint statement said TADM as of Apr. 12, 2024, received claims from 15 former employees of Emart24 Singapore over unpaid wages.

TADM is assisting these affected workers, the statement read.

TADM has successfully assisted five workers in reaching an agreement with Emart24.

The convenience store chain has begun repaying them.

Meanwhile, TADM is in the process of scheduling mediation sessions for the remaining affected employees.

Affected employees who require employment assistance have also been referred to NTUC's Employment and Employability Institute.

Mothership has reached out to Emart24 for comment.

Investigating for possible offences under Employment Act

MOM said that it is investigating Emart24 for possible offences under the Employment Act.

"We would like to remind employers to pay salaries on time to their employees," the statement said.

Employees who require assistance on salary claims can approach TADM here.

"Here to stay"

Emart24 first arrived in Singapore with two outlets at Jurong Point and Nex in December 2022. It opened its third outlet in Margaret Market in July 2023.

However, the South Korean convenience store chain abruptly closed all three of its outlets in Singapore last month.

In a statement, the chain said that it is "fully committed to making Singapore [their] home".

It also said that it is "here to stay" and is "working on something new".

Emart24 said that it hopes to see its customers "really soon" and asked them to "keep a lookout" for when it'll pop up.

Read more:

Top image via the muk/Google.

Edwin Tong 'looks forward' to showing Pope Francis S'porean 'hospitality, diversity & harmony'

He is "very happy" that Pope Francis will be visiting this year.

April 13, 2024, 10:57 AM

Man, 35, pays minor, 17, for sex acts, gets extorted S$50,000, reports police about 'scam', gets jail

He claimed he didn't know what he did was illegal.

April 12, 2024, 11:44 PM

Woman, 48, taken to hospital after accident with police car in Tampines, officer, 20, assisting investigations

The accident happened at the junction outside the Courts Megastore.

April 12, 2024, 09:24 PM

Man, 48, hits son, 12, with cooking pot for not bringing home separated wife

He also threatened to kill the boy with a metal baseball bat.

April 12, 2024, 08:24 PM

S'pore man, 61, refuses to hold dog's leash on walks, says he advised it 'not to be aggressive', fined S$3,000

He also walked his dog unleashed on five other occasions despite being served warning letters.

April 12, 2024, 06:52 PM

Xiaohongshu user spots Mark Lee at food court, mistakes him for Wang Lei, gets trolled

Mixed up.

April 12, 2024, 06:30 PM

Pope Francis, 87, confirmed visiting S'pore from Sep. 11-13, 2024

Details of the visit will be released progressively.

April 12, 2024, 06:23 PM

S$1 to ₩1,016: South Korean won drops to historic low against S’pore dollar after ruling party’s election defeat

Looks like a win for tourists too.

April 12, 2024, 06:05 PM

Friendship Food Court at People’s Park Complex suspended 1 day for failing to keep premises free of infestation

Closed on April 12, 2024.

April 12, 2024, 05:58 PM

Public stops driver suspected of drink driving from leaving Jurong West Ave 2 accident scene

A witness saw a white car get hit by a red car travelling in the opposite direction.

April 12, 2024, 05:42 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.