Poodle escapes leash, ends up on CTE

A brown poodle was spotted running along the Central Expressway (CTE) on Apr. 29 before the Bukit Timah Road exit.

In a post originally put up in a Facebook group about lost and found pets in Singapore, a video showed a dog running alongside heavy traffic on the second right-most lane of the expressway.

The vehicles around the dog slowed down and kept their distance from the animal.

The person who posted the video stated in the caption that the poodle eventually ran into the undergrowth at the side of the expressway.

Ran "10km"

Speaking to Mothership, the male poodle's owner, Marichris Ty, shared that she got a call from her dog walker that her one-year-old dog had escaped its leash.

Ty said she was in a work meeting when she got the call and almost had a panic attack upon hearing the news.

The dogwalker informed Ty that they had gone for a walk in a new area when Ty lived at Robertson Quay.

The pup apparently saw a dog he was scared of, which led him to escape his leash and collar.

The dogwalker chased the pup and even enlisted the help of a person on in-line skates to try and catch it.

Ty added that the dog ran to a field near Pek Kio Market, then across public housing estates, up and down the market, and into another estate.

Then it ran into the market and ended up on the highway.

The total distance he covered was probably 10km, Ty said.

Pup secured by vet

At around 1pm, the Animal Wellness Referral Centre posted a picture of a brown mix poodle they found running along the road right outside their premises at 200 Bukit Timah Road.

Mothership understands that a couple of nurses saw the pup run past the front door and ran to secure it.

Ty told Mothership that her pup was running full speed past the vet when two nurses spotted the dog.

The pair of nurses gave chase.

The pup continued running at full speed and eventually collapsed six bus stops from the clinic, as it was likely exhausted.

The two nurses then carried the dog to the vet's office and hooked him up to an IV drip.

Ty commended the two nurses, calling them "heroes".

Traumatic experience

"It was very traumatic and pretty horrific," Ty shared.

For the few hours her dog went missing, Ty said she was close to having a meltdown as she felt helpless and did not know where to get support.

"I was just fortunate and lucky we stumbled upon [people] who knew what they were doing," she said, citing the help she received from Facebook and the vet that caught her pup.

Ty hopes that in the future, there will be more resources and education for pet parents on what to do if their pet runs away and how to prevent it.

She added that her pup is now home safe, but tired.

"I am grateful that he is safe and he is okay. I am just so grateful for all the people that helped, the dogwalker that ran after it, all the people that helped on social media platforms and the vet who found him."

Top photos via Facebook/Lost and Found pets in Singapore & Marichris Ty