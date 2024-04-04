Back

Decomposing body of man, 67, found in Hougang Ave 1 flat

No foul play is suspected.

Ilyda Chua | April 04, 2024, 03:49 PM

A 67-year-old man was found dead in his Hougang flat on Apr. 2.

Known to his neighbours as an elderly gentleman, he was found in his home at Block 174B Hougang Avenue 1, according to Shin Min Daily News.

The reporter at the scene observed that there was an odour emanating from the corridor.

The body was believed to have been in an advanced stage of decomposition.

In response to Mothership's queries, the police confirmed that they were alerted to a case of unnatural death.

Investigations are ongoing but no foul play is suspected.

Very friendly

One neighbour, 78, said that the deceased had always been healthy and would frequent a nearby coffee shop every morning.

He added that he was friendly and would greet his neighbours whenever he saw them.

Another neighbour, 60, said she had never seen anyone visiting him before.

"Even during the Chinese New Year, I haven't seen any of his relatives or friends come to his door," she said.

She added that many of the residents in the area are elderly and live alone as well.

Living alone

Cases of elderly residents dying alone in their homes have been reported periodically in recent months.

In February, the body of a 70-year-old man was found decomposing in his Holland Close flat days after he was hospitalised.

In early 2023, the decomposing body of an 83-year-old woman was found in a Ghim Moh flat.

None of her seven children had visited her since 2019.

Top image from Shin Min Daily News and Google Street View

