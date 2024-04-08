Mountbatten HDB estate now offering free parking from 7am-10:30pm on Sundays & PHs

The Housing Development Board (HDB) waived public holiday parking fees for a car park at a Dakota Breeze Built-to-Order (BTO) HDB estate after receiving public feedback.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, some residents had feedback that it was not as convenient when their relatives visited them on Sundays or public holidays.

How the scheme came about

Mountbatten SMC Member of Parliament (MP) Lim Biow Chuan told Zaobao he observed during house visits and community events that many young couples reside in the Dakota Breeze estate and that many of their parents visit them on Sundays and public holidays.

After consolidating feedback from the residents, he highlighted the issue to HDB.

HDB then included the multi-storey car park in the estate in the Free Parking Scheme (FPS) while ensuring there were enough reserved parking lots for season parking holders.

Under the FPS, parking is free from 7am to 10:30pm on Sundays and public holidays.

"Offering free parking on Sundays and public holidays will help build stronger ties amongst family members and rid them of the worry for parking fees," added the MP.

Response to scheme

When Zaobao visited Dakota Breeze on Apr. 7 at around 9am, the reporter saw that a sign had been set up at the entrance of the multi-storey car park and its elevator, informing the public of free parking on Sundays and public holidays.

The reporter observed that only around 30 per cent of the white parking lots, which are for public use, had been used.

A male resident of the HDB estate shared his appreciation for the scheme with Zaobao, stating that it provided "more convenience" to his parents-in-law.

"They could also stay longer than before," added the resident.

Motorists can locate car parks with FPS here.

Images via Google Maps