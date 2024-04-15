Back

Police arrest man, 24, within 2 hours for allegedly putting metal rod on cashier's neck in Choa Chu Kang to demand money

Police arrested him within two hours.

Daniel Seow | April 15, 2024, 11:13 AM

A 24-year-old man was arrested after allegedly attempting to rob a Choa Chu Kang supermarket with a metal rod in the wee hours of the morning on Apr. 14.

No injuries were reported.

The attempted robbery

Police confirmed in a statement later that day that they were alerted to the attempted robbery at about 3:15am.

The supermarket in question was located along Choa Chu Kang Avenue 7.

Preliminary investigations showed that a man allegedly walked into the supermarket with a metal rod.

He then allegedly placed it on the cashier’s neck and demanded money.

However, the cashier did not agree to his demand, so the man left the supermarket.

Arrested within two hours

Officers from Jurong Police Division established the man's identity through ground enquiries and images from police cameras.

They arrested him within two hours of the report and seized a metal rod as evidence.

Image from Singapore Police Force.

He will be charged in court on Apr. 15 for attempted robbery.

