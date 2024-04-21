23 Chinese swimmers tested positive for banned drugs before Tokyo Olympics

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) confirmed on Apr. 20 that 23 Chinese swimmers tested positive for a banned drug before the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

They tested positive for trimetazidine (TMZ), a prescription heart drug that can enhance performance.

Some of the swimmers who tested positive went on to win medals, including gold, The New York Times reported.

WADA said they were notified in June 2021 of the China Anti-Doping Agency's (CHINADA) decision to accept the swimmers despite having tested positive in early 2021 for TMZ.

The Chinese agency explained that the swimmers were inadvertently exposed to the substance through contamination.

WADA then carefully reviewed the decision and consulted experts on whether the low doses of TMZ would have impacted the swimmer's performance.

They concluded that the athletes would be held to have "no fault or negligence".

"Ultimately, we concluded that there was no concrete basis to challenge the asserted contamination," said WADA Senior Director, Science and Medicine, Professor Oliver Rabin.

Timeline of events

In 2022, the International Testing Agency raised issues with WADA, alleging that the TMZ samples were misreported.

WADA subsequently launched an independent review, which concluded that proper procedures had been followed and that there was no evidence of wrongdoing.

The United States Anti-Doping Agency then contacted WADA and further alleged that the positive TMZ cases had been hidden, but WADA deemed the information "clearly erroneous".

U.S. Anti-Doping Agency releases statement

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency's (USADA) chief executive Travis T Tygart then issued a statement expressing his disappointment at WADA.

Statement from USADA CEO Travis T. Tygart on Chinese Swimmers’ Positive Testshttps://t.co/CZ0LFEZl1W pic.twitter.com/sqnymAK5TW — USADA (@usantidoping) April 20, 2024

"It's crushing to see that 23 Chinese swimmers had positive tests for a potent performance-enhancing drug on the eve of the 2021 Olympic Games," he wrote.

"It's even more devastating to learn the World Anti-Doping Agency and the Chinese Anti-Doping Agency secretly, until now, swept these positives under the carpet by failing to fairly and evenly follow the global rules that apply to everyone else in the world," he added.

"Outrageous, completely false and defamatory remarks': WADA

In response to Tygart's claims, WADA issued a second statement, saying that they were "astonished" by the "outrageous, completely false and defamatory remarks".

"Mr. Tygart’s allegations are politically motivated and delivered with the intention of undermining WADA’s work to protect clean sport around the world. WADA notes that the damaging comments have been delivered without any supporting evidence whatsoever."

"It is implicit in his statement that Mr. Tygart does not accept the finding of environmental contamination in this case although he cannot say why," said WADA.

They pointed out that WADA had previously accepted similar conclusions with American athletes: "Mr. Tygart should realise that it is not only American athletes who can fall victim to situations of no-fault contamination."

WADA added that they would be referring the matter to its legal counsel for further action.

Tygart issues secondary statement

Tygart then issued a subsequent statement expressing his disappointment at WADA.

Statement from USADA CEO Travis T. Tygart on WADA’s Defense Tacticshttps://t.co/tu5NsAZDMM pic.twitter.com/7hbS8hbrJx — USADA (@usantidoping) April 20, 2024

"It is disappointing to see WADA stoop to threats and scare tactics when confronted with a blatant violation of the rules governing anti-doping," he said.

"These are egregious failures, even if you buy their story that this was contamination and a potent drug 'magically appeared' in a kitchen and led to 23 positive tests of elite Chinese swimmers," he added.

Additionally, he said USADA had advocated for a change in rules regarding accidental contamination cases.

However, he said TMZ was not among the substances that can cause such contamination.

He added that in investigating potential contamination cases, USADA followed anti-doping rules, including the issuing of provisional suspensions and disqualification of results pending the outcome of cases.

Top photo via PDChinaSports/X