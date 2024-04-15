Bishop & 4 others injured in Sydney church stabbing incident

Graphic content warning: This article contains depictions of injury and violence that some readers may find distressing. Viewer discretion is advised.

A Christian bishop was injured after he was allegedly stabbed while giving a sermon at the Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley, Australia on Apr. 15.

Four other people also suffered injuries, reported Australian news site 9news.

The injuries of those involved were "non-life threatening", the New South Wales Police Force said in a Facebook post on Apr. 15.

The post added that the police were alerted to the incident at around 7:10pm, and that a man was arrested at the scene.

What happened

According to 9news, Mar Mari Emmanuel was giving a sermon when he was attacked.

The incident was captured on video as the sermon was being live-streamed, and footage was uploaded on Instagram.

In the video, Emmanuel could be seen standing at the altar as a man clad in a dark-coloured hoodie approached him and started to lunge at the bishop repeatedly with an object.

It is unclear what the perpetrator used to stab Emmanuel.

Churchgoers then hurried forward to intervene.

The man continued stabbing Emmanuel in the chest after the latter fell down, reported The Sydney Morning Herald.

Four men injured, eleven ambulances deployed

Four men aged between 20 and 70 were reportedly injured in the incident, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

A total of eleven ambulances were deployed to the location.

Two men in their 30s and 50s suffered several lacerations and were taken to the hospital.

Two other men in their 20s and 60s had been treated by on-site paramedics for lacerations on their hand and arm respectively.

"Large police response is underway"

Police said that officers from different commands and special units were also deployed.

The New South Wales Police Force urged the public to avoid the area as a "large police response" is underway.

The motive of the attack is unclear but police said details would be provided when available.

This incident comes less than a week after a stabbing attack in a Sydney shopping mall on Apr. 13, causing the death of a 38-year-old woman and injuring several others, including a nine-month-old baby.

Top photos via Google Maps & @marmariemmanuel_teachings/Instagram