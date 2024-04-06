Back

Phone accessory store Beadstreet closes Cineleisure outlet, relocates to Holland Village

Fresh start.

Ilyda Chua | April 06, 2024, 04:19 PM

Beadstreet has closed its iconic Cineleisure outlet and reopened in Holland Village.

The phone accessory store was one of the mall's oldest tenants, having been around for over a decade.

It announced its closure on Mar. 31 on TikTok and its re-opening just six days later.

@beadstreetThank you, for the past over decades.♬ Intro end of the world by ariana grande - Onika

@beadstreetWe’re relocated; come support us 🩶♬ Fire for You (Sped Up) - Cannons

A 2010s icon

The accessory shop started out offering jewellery, accessories, and ear piercings, and quickly became popular with teenagers.

It later pivoted to phone accessories, selling screen protectors and quirky phone cases.

In March 2023, it underwent a revamp, moving to a neighbouring unit with a more modern space.

Despite its revamp, it's unclear if things improved for the shop.

Trazo Marsouvinie, an employee at Beadstreet, told CNA last June that sales had halved since its heyday in the early and mid-2010s.

"Those days were very enjoyable. The atmosphere was always great with all the people," he said.

The shop's new outlet, located at Holland Village Hawker Centre, appears to have much of the same offerings including screen protectors, phone cases, and ear piercings.

It has also kept its iconic fishbone logo.

Photo from Beadstreet/TikTok

Beadstreet Holland Village

Address: 1 Lorong Mambong, #01-01 Holland Village Market & Food Centre, Singapore 277700

Top image from Beadstreet/TikTok

