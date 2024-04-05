Magnitude 5.2 earthquake near Kyushu jolts cities in southwestern Japan

A strong 5.2 magnitude earthquake was observed rocking the southeastern coast of Japan, near Kyushu, on Apr. 8 at 10:25am, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The JMA website also states that a quake of "5 Lower" seismic intensity was felt in Nichinan City, in the Miyazaki Prefecture.

According to JMA, a "5 Lower" quake can cause people to be "frightened and feel the need to hold onto something stable."

The chart below, showing the southern tip of Japan, marks the epicentre with a red X, with the dots showing areas where quakes were felt.

Previously, on Apr. 4, Japan experienced a strong earthquake of magnitude 6.0 off the northeastern region of Fukushima. The earthquake was felt all the way in Tokyo.

No Tsunami warning

According to the JMA website, the epicentre was located off the east coast of the Osumi peninsula, and had a depth of 40km.

No tsunami warning has been issued, according to this tweet by NHK:

NHK also quoted an official at the Nichinan City Hall who described a "sudden shock" and "horizontal shaking" lasting ten seconds.

According to CNA, Japan experiences upwards of 1,500 jolts every year, the vast majority of which are considered mild.

