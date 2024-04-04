Boy, 4, loves buses so much SBS Transit lets him sit in bus captain's seat

Four-year-old Teddy loves buses.

So much so that his mother writes little short stories about his daily bus rides to school, in particular, on services 33 and 201.

The heartwarming short stories by Swadeeka Medhi Varma (who goes by the name Dahlia on her blog Little Singapore Stories) recount Teddy's daily adventures and hobbies.

The stories are illustrated with snapshots from Teddy's morning journeys:

Teddy mentions his love of bee hoon, baking cookies with his mother, and his cute little yellow dinosaur raincoat:

Teddy also says "thank you" to the bus captains for driving him around "safe and happy".

According to Dahlia's "About me" page, the blog is a way of preserving her son's experiences.

Dahlia also says that while Singapore is a foreign country for her family, she has never felt "isolated or overwhelmed in raising a child" here because of the country's safety, security and "child-friendly environment".

Two students, Nilakhee Sarma and Tridipa Deka, part of what Dahlia calls a "little team", help illustrate and design the blog for her.

SBS invites Teddy to visit bus terminal

This adorable little tale apparently caught the attention of SBS Transit.

The bus company extended an invitation for Teddy to visit the Kent Ridge bus terminal, which is Teddy's "personal paradise", according to his mum's blog.

As seen in a Facebook post by SBS, Teddy was given the chance to sit on the Bus Captain's seat, and he looked absolutely thrilled to be there.

SBS' post said:

"Last week, we had the pleasure of making Teddy's dream come true by inviting him to experience sitting on the Bus Captain's seat in the bus! Teddy’s excitement not only warmed our hearts, but also reminded us of the meaningful purpose behind our work here at SBS Transit."

It added: "Occasionally, Teddy bids farewell to his ride with tears in his eyes. Yet, nestled in his mother's embrace and reassurance, Teddy smiles again knowing another bus adventure awaits tomorrow."

Dahlia herself thanked SBS in the comments too, and added in her social media posts that Teddy even got to "experience first hand the bus controls" and close the bus doors.

Top photo from SBS & Little Singapore Stories