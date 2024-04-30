SIM-UOL students arrive at exam venue only to have papers postponed by 'technical glitch'

Students from the Singapore Institute of Management (SIM) and one of its partner universities, the University of London (UOL), have been left in the lurch as their exams were cancelled just an hour before they were scheduled to start.

Many students only found out about the exams' cancellation after they arrived at the exam venue on the first day of the examination period, Apr. 29.

This comes as SIM-UOL students resume in-person exams for the first time since they were moved online amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The move prompted students to petition against the format, the relatively short notice given, and the imposition of a S$203 fee per exam.

Technical difficulties

As one student shared with Mothership, some SIM-UOL students who turned up on Apr. 29 were told that their papers were cancelled due to technical difficulties.

However, the student said the staff at the exam venues failed to disclose what was the exact technical difficulty.

SIM said they were informed of the postponements an hour before exams were due to take place, having heard about the issue from their students.

Two papers were affected, International Relations: Theories, Concepts and Debates, and Security in International Relations.

According to the exam timetable, both papers were due to start at 11:30am on Apr. 29.

SIM said in its statement:

"The British Council, the local examinations authority appointed by UOL, confirmed later that evening that a technical glitch caused a discrepancy in the examination timings recorded by the British Council and those issued to students in their onboarding emails, resulting in the confusion."

Around 100 students were affected, said SIM.

The school added that UOL is currently determining new examination dates.

SIM said it was "assured by UOL" of measures to prevent similar incidents.

SIM said:

"Recent incidents leading to this postponement are deeply concerning to us. We have emphasised the gravity of the situation to UOL and the British Council, and we have been assured by UOL that further measures will be put in place to prevent a repeat of yesterday's incident. The British Council has also committed to reviewing their processes daily."

SIM said they will continue to support their students and work closely with UOL and the British Council to ensure a smoother examination experience.

A statement posted by SIM on Instagram drew frustrated comments highlighting that the administration of the exams was adding to students’ stress despite the additional exam fees they had to pay.

Mothership has reached out to the British Council for their comments.

Drama around SIM-UOL exams

The sudden postponement of exams comes after students were made to pay over S$203 per exam as registration fees, to the British Council — UOL's appointed exam authority.

Thus, the British Council Singapore was responsible for overseeing the onsite assessments, including exam registration, venue sourcing, logistics and live invigilation.

The S$203 per exam is on top of UOL's usual exam fees and online exam administration fees.

A week before the exams were to start, students had not yet been notified of the specific locations of their exams and were reportedly advised to bring extension plugs for their exams.

This was supposedly due to a lack of charging ports available at the venues, students told Mothership.

On Apr. 25, the British Council spokesperson confirmed that all students will have dedicated power points to charge their laptops during the exams and are only expected to bring their laptop chargers.

