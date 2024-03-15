S'pore woman swings knife at husband in front of kids, calls herself 'hot-tempered'

A woman living in Singapore threw a dangerous fit when she was upset by her husband.

She brandished a knife and swung it at him — witnessed by their two children, aged three and five.

The wife, 33-year-old Lu Ut Em, attributed the incident to her short fuse.

Aggressive outburst

The episode, which occurred on Dec. 2, 2023, reported CNA.

Lu lived with her kids and 61-year-old Singaporean husband in a Teck Whye flat.

They also shared the home with other relatives.

On the day of the incident, Lu was upset with her husband.

Snarling and shrieking at her spouse, she wielded a kitchen knife and repeatedly swung it at him.

According to CNA, video footage played in court on Mar. 14, 2024, showed that the man didn't appear to retaliate.

Lu's two children and their grandmother also witnessed the moment.

When her brother-in-law intervened, Lu re-directed her anger towards him instead.

She repeatedly jabbed the knife towards his direction until he retreated towards the kitchen.

Threatened husband

At one point during the episode, Lu raised the knife and threatened her husband.

She said something in Mandarin which included the word "bleed".

It was initially thought that she had said, "I want you to bleed", but she denied it in court.

When asked what she had meant, Lu replied, "I don't know."

Husband eventually left the house

During the episode, her husband eventually took up a chopper, hoping to scare his wife into ditching her knife.

However, she remained unfazed.

The man then left the house before things could get worse.

The police were also called to the house, whereupon they arrested Lu.

Another similar incident occurred in February 2024, with Lu remanded afterwards.

Committed the offence because she was angry

"Because I'm very hot-tempered. That's why I did so. Besides that, I am very OK."

According to CNA, that was the response Lu gave a district judge when asked how she would ensure such incidents would not happen again.

Lu apologised and asked for a fine instead of jail time so that she could care for her kids.

She also said repeatedly that she had committed the offence because she was angry.

"We're not saying you cannot be angry," the judge told Lu.

"We're saying you need to control yourself after being angry and use some other methods to resolve your anger."

He suggested she think of her children the next time she gets angry so that she can better control herself, CNA reported.

Lu pleaded guilty to two charges of criminal intimidation and threatening her husband.

She was sentenced to three months in jail and fined S$2,000.

Top image by Mothership