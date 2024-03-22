Woman, 36, jailed 5 days for reporting phone snatched in Geylang, triggering police manhunt with 15 cars

A 36-year-old woman was sentenced to five days in jail after she lied to the Singapore Police Force (SPF) about her phone being snatched in August 2023.

Lee Yi-Ching's lies resulted in 15 fast response cars being activated for a manhunt that went on for almost two hours.

According to the prosecution, Lee had dropped her phone while she was in a dispute with her boyfriend, and was aware that he had picked it up.

Refused to take her handphone back from her boyfriend

During investigations, Lee's boyfriend said they were at a pub in Sembawang on Aug. 24, 2023, The Straits Times reported.

The couple then left at about 9pm and Lee's boyfriend drove her home in a van.

Prior to alighting, Lee, who had consumed alcohol, screamed at her boyfriend for reasons that were not stated in court documents.

Her boyfriend also left the vehicle to escort her home. During this time, Lee dropped her phone.

When her boyfriend retrieved the phone and tried returning it to her, she refused and screamed at him. He decided to return it to her the next day.

Went to police station to file a report

Lee then went to Geylang Neighbourhood Police Centre just after 10pm and told a police officer that an unknown man had snatched her phone at Lorong 32 Geylang.

A manhunt was triggered.

Police also reviewed closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage that showed her getting out of a van with a man before quarrelling with him.

When the police interviewed her boyfriend at 3:15am on Aug. 25, 2023, he said he kept the phone as Lee had refused to take it back from him.

Lee eventually confessed to her lie later on the same day.

The court heard that she was upset with her boyfriend and that he did not snatch or steal her phone.

Prosecution: Lee kept up her lie for more than 16 hours

According to ST, the prosecution said her lie had resulted in a "significant" waste of public resources.

Lee had maintained her false narrative for 16 hours and 42 minutes, which resulted in her boyfriend being inconvenienced by the police investigation, the prosecution added.

The prosecution had urged for Lee to be sentenced to a week in jail.

For providing false information to a public servant, a person can be sentenced to a maximum of two years in prison and fined.

Top image by Mothership