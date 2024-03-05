Back

Serangoon woman leaves note for driver who parked car right in front of her gate

In a note to the driver, the woman said the car might pose a problem in case of an emergency.

Winnie Li | March 05, 2024, 11:08 AM

A woman who lives in a Serangoon landed property was concerned when she found someone's car had been parked right in front of her gate at around Feb. 25 noon.

She left a note for the driver on the car, highlighting that the car posed an obstacle in the event of an emergency.

The woman took to Facebook to share her unpleasant discovery, reported Shin Min Daily News.

In the photos uploaded by the woman, the black car could be seen parked diagonally in front of her gate, with its front part located right next to two trash cans that were also placed outside the gate.

In response, the woman wrote the following message in red on a piece of paper by hand, before leaving it on the windscreen of the vehicle for its driver:

"Kindly do not park your car directly outside my gate. I have an elderly mother. If an emergency arises, your car will pose a problem to us. Thanks."

Allegedly not the first time

In the comments section, the woman shared that she left the message because she wanted to "keep things civil for now" and to "give [a] chance" to the driver first, as she might know the driver.

She told another commenter that she suspected that the driver was someone in the area who had allegedly parked in front of her house "on and off throughout the years".

According to the woman, the driver would do so even when her neighbour purposely placed the latter's bins outside to prevent him from parking in front of their gates.

While the driver eventually drove his vehicle away from her gate at around 1pm on Feb. 25, the woman said she hoped he would not repeat his errant behaviour again:

"I'll call the tow service right away if [he parked like this] one more time," she told a commenter.

