Woman, 19, dies after being found unconscious at foot of Sengkang multi-storey car park

She was conveyed unconscious to the hospital.

Belmont Lay | March 12, 2024, 01:12 PM

A 19-year-old woman died after was found at the foot of a multi-storey car park in Sengkang.

The incident took place on March 10 at about 3:40pm, at the multi-storey car park at Block 117D Rivervale Drive, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The police have ruled out foul play based on preliminary investigations.

The reporter at the scene saw blood stains on the drain covers at the car park entrance.

The cleaner interviewed said there was a pool of blood.

A resident in a nearby block reportedly heard screaming and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived shortly after.

The police confirmed that a 19-year-old woman was conveyed unconscious to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Helplines

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just a listening ear:

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

