Volvo driver cuts another driver off at Newton Circus, then shows off middle finger

A Volvo driver who drove their car in the wrong lane was seen giving another driver a rude gesture after he cut into the latter's lane.

The incident was captured in dashcam footage which was uploaded to Facebook by SG Road Vigilante - SGRV,

Rolled window to flip off

According to the video, the incident took place on Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:38pm.

The car with the dashcam was at the Newton Circus roundabout, and had the right of way to the exit on the left lane.

As the dashcam car continued making its way towards the exit, a black Volvo suddenly swerved into its lane from the left, cutting the former off from exiting.

The dashcam car stopped to give way to the Volvo.

However, as the Volvo cruised forward, it slowed down momentarily.

The driver of the Volvo then rolled down their window, and raised their hand to flip off the driver of the dashcam car.

Backlash

Many Facebook users criticised the Volvo driver's action, pointing out that the driver was in the wrong.

The Volvo driver was also criticised for their lack of road discipline.

Others commended the driver of the dashcam car for not retaliating.

One Facebook user also encouraged the dashcam footage owner to report the incident to the police.

Top image via SG Road Vigilante - SGRV/Facebook.