Motorcycle hits 2 women, 68 & 73, apparently jaywalking near Boon Keng MRT station

Ruth Chai | March 21, 2024, 06:49 PM

Two women were knocked down by a motorcycle outside Boon Keng MRT station on the evening of Mar. 20.

Responding to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to a road traffic accident along Serangoon Road at around 7:55pm.

The police told Shin Min Daily News that the accident involved a 47-year-old motorcyclist and two women, aged 68 and 73.

A reader told Mothership that she saw two elderly pedestrians lying on the road.

They appeared to be injured, and passers-by were assisting them.

Mothership understands that the two women, who were clad in orange attire, were jaywalking when they were hit.

Photo via Mothership reader

An eyewitness, who worked at a shop nearby, told Shin Min that he heard the sound of metal scrapping against the road.

He then saw a few people trying to help the two women and the motorcyclist, who had fallen off his vehicle.

They helped the motorcyclist push his vehicle to the side of the road.

The eyewitness also noticed some scratches on the motorcyclist's arm.

The women were believed to have been crossing the road to get to the bus stop when they were hit.

The two women were conveyed to Tan Tock Seng hospital, said SCDF.

The motorcyclist was assessed for minor injuries and declined to be sent to the hospital.

Top photo via Mothership reader

