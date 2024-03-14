Back

Churro waffles, duck rosé udon & more at Japanese fusion cafe on Neil Road

Feeding both your tummy and your Instagram feed.

Celeste Ng | March 14, 2024, 11:09 AM

If you're looking for new cafes to explore in Singapore, this might just be your next stop.

ToMo is a Japanese-style cafe that recently opened its second outlet on Neil Road.

Its first outlet opened in Joo Chiat since 2023.

Though the two outlets serve similar varieties of brunch and beverage options, there are menu items exclusive to each outlet, such as Japanese sandos at their Joo Chiat branch, and udon at their Neil Road branch.

ToMo's latest creation, churro waffles — or as they call it, chuffles — is also only available at their outlet on Neil Road.

Here's a snippet of what we tried during our visit:

Mentaiko Scallop (S$13++)

Only available at the Neil Road outlet. Photo by Livia Soh.

This is a sharing plate of five hotate half-shell scallops, coated with mentaiko sauce.

The mentaiko enhanced the flavours in this dish and made for a creamy, melt-in-your-mouth consistency.

Grilled Tiger Prawn Capellini (S$23++)

Available at both Joo Chiat and Neil Road outlets. Photo by Livia Soh.

We particularly enjoyed how fine the pasta was in this dish.

The torched ebi (prawn) mayonnaise also perfectly complemented the smokiness of the grilled tiger prawns.

Duck Rosé Udon (S$21++)

Only available at the Neil Road outlet. Photo by Livia Soh.

This is a fusion dish comprising udon cooked in rosé sauce, served alongside in-house cured duck breast and topped with parmigiano cheese and chilli flakes.

ToMo’s Breakfast (S$19++)

Available at both Joo Chiat and Neil Road outlets. Photo by Livia Soh.

A brunch staple at ToMo, this dish includes pork loin, scrambled eggs, tater tots, baby spinach, cherry tomatoes and sourdough bread.

We felt the star of the show here was the sourdough, which was crisp and buttered just the way we liked it.

Chuffle with Single Scoop Ice-Cream (S$13++)

Only available at the Neil Road outlet. Photo by Livia Soh.

If you have a sweet tooth, this dish is for you. The waffles were crispy and coated with cinnamon sugar — just like churros.

Aside from ice cream, ToMo also serves the plain chuffles for S$8, with fried chicken for S$19 and as a breakfast set for S$19.

Iced Tiramisu Latte (S$9++)

Available at both Joo Chiat and Neil Road outlets. Photo by Livia Soh.

This was our favourite of the three beverages we tried, made with mascarpone, dairy-free cream, espresso, and milk.

It is also served with a ladyfinger.

Intense Iced Latte (S$9++)

Available at both Joo Chiat and Neil Road outlets. Photo by Livia Soh.

A drink perfect for the 'gram, it comprises espresso frozen in the shape of a rose, atop dairy-free sea salt cream.

Milk is meant to be poured over the frozen espresso to melt it.

Rosè Lemonade Fresca (S$7++)

Available at both Joo Chiat and Neil Road outlets. Photo by Livia Soh.

Perfect for a hot day, this was a refreshing beverage made with rose syrup, lemon juice, honey and soda.

Top photos by Livia Soh.

