TikTok CEO Chew Shou Zi spotted at Taylor Swift day 2 concert in S'pore

The list of celebrities and public figures attending Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" in Singapore just keeps growing.

TikTok CEO Chew Shou Zi was spotted watching the day two concert on March 3 with his family.

The 41-year-old Singaporean also posted a TikTok of him and his family before the concert, showing off their friendship bracelets they wore on their wrists.

He also added clips from his view of the concert.

He appeared to be at the S$348 Cat 1 seating area.

"Was amazing to attend #erastourtaylorswift in #singapore with my family! Also looking forward to #torturedpoetsdepartment!" Shou wrote in the caption.

Top image via @esteecyt/Instagram and @shou.time/TikTok