Thai woman in M'sia dies after falling from 23rd floor of condo, man arrested for allegedly pushing her

A 34-year-old Thai woman was found dead after falling from the 23rd floor of a condominium in Setia Alam, Malaysia on Feb. 28.

A 37-year-old man allegedly pushed her out of an apartment and was arrested at the location at about 10:10pm, reported The Star.

According to Malaysia newspaper New Straits Times, Shah Alam assistant commissioner Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said in a police statement on Feb. 29 that the man and the woman were a couple.

Woman's fall caught on video

The police said witnesses reported the couple arguing, before she was seen falling off the condo and landing on the seventh floor.

A video shared via X supposedly showed the woman falling off the condo apartment after a scream was heard.

The video ended after a loud thump can be heard.

Man tested positive for cannabis

The man, who was a lorry driver, tested positive for cannabis after a urine test following the arrest.

According to Iqbal, he has seven criminal records.

His full identity has not been disclosed.

He is currently remanded for further investigation.

The police has urged any other witnesses with information to contact the police.

Top photos via Canva & Malaysia24x/X