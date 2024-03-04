Back

Woman wears barely-there net dress in Phuket Old Town, sparks online debate

Too little, too much?

Fiona Tan | March 04, 2024, 07:45 PM

A woman, likely a foreigner, was seen wearing a net dress in Phuket, Thailand.

Dress reached past her knees

The thing about a net is that it has plenty of holes. In this case, the net dress made the woman look like she was wearing little else other than the black bikini she had underneath.

Facebook page Phuket Hotnews shared a video of the woman on Mar. 3, 2024. The caption of the video read: "Phuket is super hot! A foreign tourist wore a bikini and walked around Phuket Old Town without a care."

She could be seen wearing a long shimmery net dress, a fur hat, and black boots.

She was seen talking and laughing with three others at the night market in Phuket Old Town.

Video from Phuket Hotnews/Facebook.

Sparked debate

The woman's choice of clothing, or lack thereof, has sparked debate online.

Some keen-eyed commenters observed that one of the individuals with the woman was carrying a camera, and suggested that the woman had dressed in this manner for a photoshoot.

Others jokingly suggested that the woman was planning to go fishing.

However, most commenters did not take to the incident kindly and criticised the woman for dressing inappropriately in Old Town, where there are temples and shrines.

A commenter speculated that the woman was going to the infamous Bangla Road after Old Town.

Unlike Old Town, which is steeped in culture and history, Bangla Road is notorious for its nightlife.

Other commenters criticised Phuket Hotnews for sharing the video, saying they had violated the woman's privacy in doing so.

Top image from Phuket Hotnews/Facebook.

